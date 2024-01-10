Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Listen, winter calls for maximum warmth and ease whenever it’s time to step out of the house. Whether you prefer wearing billowing hoodies, fuzzy socks or insulated joggers, now is the time to rock all your favorite warm pieces. Kim Kardashian, the celebrity influencer, multi-hyphenate and creator of the brand Skims, knows a thing or two about staying comfortable no matter what!

Related: Revealed! We Found the No. 1 Bestselling Sweatpants on Amazon — 24,000 5-Star Reviews and 20% Off The cold weather is here! Thus, it’s time to pull out your favorite fall and winter fashion finds like coats, boots, hats and the whole nine to keep you nice and toasty. Adding sweatpants to the line-up — if you haven’t already — is a good idea, as they require minimal effort while running errands […]

Recently, Kardashian was spotted posing in front of a picturesque view of mountains and snow in the background. In the photo, Kardashian sports an assortment of high-end Louis Vuitton goods, as well as her Skims-branded joggers. Over the years since she introduced Skims, the brand has become a favorite for many due to its ability to create versatile and comfortable clothing at a relatively affordable price point.

The Skims Cotton Blend Fleece Drawstring Joggers are a closet staple because of how plush and durable they are. In terms of details, they feature soft fleece for a cozy feel, along with a drawstring waist and scrunchie leg bottoms for security.

Get the Skims Cotton Blend Fleece Drawstring Joggers for $68 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, but may be subject to change.

To style these joggers, team them with your favorite sneakers or Ugg boots for a casual aesthetic. You can also pair them with your go-to graphic T-shirt, hoodie and slippers for a comfortable loungewear outfit to don around the house!

Although Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand has achieved stratospheric success and a slew of accolades, one Nordstrom reviewer fawned, “Once I got the sizing right, these were perfect, and I bought multiple colors! Originally, I bought a large because my previous experience with SKIMS was that they ran small. I think they’ve improved their sizing! The large was huge! Then, I ordered a medium in oxblood. I kept those, but they’re still big. I then ordered the onyx and grey in small, and they’re perfect! These are my new go-to sweats! I will continue to order more colors as they’re released.”

Another happy Nordstrom reviewer added, “The most comfortable sweats I own! I am 5 ft 11, and the length is great. I got a size medium, and I am usually a small in other clothing items from skims. Highly recommend them!”

Finally, one savvy shopper noted, “My 13-year-old granddaughter requested the pullover for Christmas. When I saw the price, I thought that’s a lot for a sweatshirt. It was her wish, and grandma had it waiting under the Christmas Tree on Christmas morning. I bought these matching sweatpants, too. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and just how soft the material was. My granddaughter was so happy, which made grandma happy too!”

If you’re looking for a cozy pair of sweatpants, this Kim Kardashian-approved option (that she actually wears herself!) may do the trick!

See it: Get the Skims Cotton Blend Fleece Drawstring Joggers for $68 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Skims here, and don’t forget to check out Nordstrom’s sale for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us