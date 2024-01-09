Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My winter fashion aesthetic is Cameron Diaz in The Holiday. Occasionally, I’ll attempt to look chic by teaming a sweater with a long coat (except never in high heels like Diaz’s character!). But most of the time, I’m cuddled up under the covers in my coziest clothing (see below).

Related: Channel Cameron Diaz’s Cozy Style With These Comfy-Chic Ugg Boots There’s just something about Cameron Diaz! The A-list actress has always been one of our favorite stars. Whether she’s fighting crime in Charlie’s Angels, voicing Princess Fiona in Shrek or falling in love with Mr. Napkin Head (a.k.a Jude Law) in The Holiday, she has captivated our attention on — and off — screen. Diaz’s […]

Even though I currently live in Los Angeles, I grew up on the east coast and spent four winters in Chicago, so I know how to dress for the snow. I couldn’t have survived those freezing temperatures without my waterproof Ugg booties! This time, I’m emulating Diaz’s style IRL style — the actress just wore the exact same snow boots in Aspen.

Get the Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Booties for $250 at Nordstrom!

It’s hard to find a pair of snow boots that deliver fashion and function — usually it’s one or the other. But these Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Booties are the rare exception! Made with leather and a rubber sole, these DryTech waterproof boots will keep you warm and dry in wet weather. The temperature is rated to -32 degrees Fahrenheit! Lined with Uggpure, a wool that feels like shearling, the plush interior feels soft and cozy like signature Uggs. And the lace-up style allows you to adjust the shoes for a snug fit.

I know these luxe boots are pricey, but I promise that they’re worth it. I’ve had my pair for over a decade, and they have held up so well. The durability alone deserves some sort of medal. I’ve worn these booties through snowstorms, and my feet always feel warm and toasty. I love my suede Uggs, but they’re not waterproof like these snow boots.

In terms of styling, I’m a fan of rocking these rugged boots with your favorite pair of black leggings and an oversized sweater. But the mid-calf height also works with straight-leg jeans.

Close to 2,000 reviewers have raved about these Ugg boots! “The best snow boots ever!” one customer declared. I wore them in Chicago during the Polar Vortex, -20 below temps, -35 with wind chill, 2 feet of snow, my feet were NEVER cold or wet. Incredible boots, worth the $, they look good with skinny pants, easy to get on and off, love them!” Another shopper said, “This is the warmest and driest my feet have ever felt! My feet have never felt so good in the freezing cold.” And one reviewer agreed, writing, “Keep my feet warm and dry in the cold and snow and slush. Well worth the money.”

Take a page out of Diaz’s book and shop these snow boots from Nordstrom today!

See it! Get the Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Booties for $250 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Ugg here, and shop all other boots from Nordstrom here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Ugg Is Having a Major Boot Sale on Exclusive Styles — Our Top 5 Picks It’s finally cold outside, and you know what that means — everyone’s favorite toasty shoe style will be spotted on the streets, around the house and pretty much every location that isn’t Florida. If you didn’t get a pair of Uggs for Christmas and you’re still not over it, there’s no better time than the […]