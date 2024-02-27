Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scarlett Johansson is showing off her NYC pride.

The actress, who was born in the Big Apple, was spotted making her directorial debut on Monday, February 26, as she got to work on an untitled film on the streets of Coney Island. She bundled up in a turtleneck and coat for the outdoor shoot, adding a faded navy New York Yankees baseball cap atop her head.

Whether you live in New York or simply want to emulate this city-chic vibe, we’re going to help you nab a cap like ScarJo’s. No need to visit Yankee Stadium — you can grab this baseball cap on Amazon instead!

Get the ‘47 Brand MLB NY Yankees Clean Up Cap in Vintage Navy for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

This officially licensed, one-size-fits-all baseball cap is made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable fabric strap in back. In front is a raised embroidery team logo as well as a bendable brim.

A Yankees cap is basically part of a city girl’s uniform. It shows team spirit, but more importantly, it just adds a little extra zing to your look, making each outfit a home run.

Want to see some other baseball caps we’re digging right now to help you add to your collection? Prefer the Mets? Check out other cool hats we spotted on Amazon below!

Shop more baseball caps we love:

Not your style? Explore more baseball caps here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

