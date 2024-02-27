Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Embrace Your Inner NYC Babe With a Yankees Cap Like Scarlett Johansson’s

By
Scarlett Johansson in Coney Island on February 26, 2024.
Scarlett Johansson in Coney Island on February 26, 2024.Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scarlett Johansson is showing off her NYC pride.

The actress, who was born in the Big Apple, was spotted making her directorial debut on Monday, February 26, as she got to work on an untitled film on the streets of Coney Island. She bundled up in a turtleneck and coat for the outdoor shoot, adding a faded navy New York Yankees baseball cap atop her head.

Whether you live in New York or simply want to emulate this city-chic vibe, we’re going to help you nab a cap like ScarJo’s. No need to visit Yankee Stadium — you can grab this baseball cap on Amazon instead!

Scarlett Johansson in Coney Island on February 26, 2024.
Scarlett Johansson in Coney Island on February 26, 2024. BeautifulSignatureIG / MEGA
See it!

Get the ‘47 Brand MLB NY Yankees Clean Up Cap in Vintage Navy for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

This officially licensed, one-size-fits-all baseball cap is made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable fabric strap in back. In front is a raised embroidery team logo as well as a bendable brim.

A Yankees cap is basically part of a city girl’s uniform. It shows team spirit, but more importantly, it just adds a little extra zing to your look, making each outfit a home run.

amazon-ermonn-crochet-cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Airy Spring Cardigan Comes in 28 Colors — And Is 25% Off View Deal

’47 Brand MLB NY Yankees Clean Up Cap

’47 Brand MLB NY Yankees Clean Up Cap

$28
See it!

Want to see some other baseball caps we’re digging right now to help you add to your collection? Prefer the Mets? Check out other cool hats we spotted on Amazon below!

Shop more baseball caps we love:

’47 New York Mets Clean Up Dad Hat

’47 New York Mets Clean Up Dad Hat

$25
See it!
Pure Pang Brooklyn Embroidered Baseball Cap

Pure Pang Brooklyn Embroidered Baseball Cap

$17
See it!
Kbethos Flower Baseball Cap

Kbethos Flower Baseball Cap

$15
See it!

Not your style? Explore more baseball caps here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Shop a Spring-Friendly Take on Ayo Edebiri’s SAG Awards Gown

In this article

Emily Ratajkowski Says It’s ‘Chic’ to Get Divorced Before 30: Here are 10 Stars Who Qualify

Scarlett Johansson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!