Shop a Spring-Friendly Take on Ayo Edebiri’s SAG Awards Gown

Ayo Edebiri at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, 2024.
Ayo Edebiri at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, 2024.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ayo Edebiri can’t stop winning awards — including Best Dressed!

The Bear actress made waves on Saturday, February 24, as she stepped onto the carpet of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. She wore a drapey Luar gown with a black and white microplaid design, accessorizing with a white gold choker and rings by Tabayer. She also wore stiletto sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

Edebiri took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series in this look — further inspiring Us to pick up something similar. How about something a little lighter and shorter for spring?

Get the Zesica Plaid Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress (originally $58) on sale starting at just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This dress’ gingham print and flowy design evoke the same vibes of Edebiri’s dress but in a less formal manner. It even has voluminous sleeves, but in a shorter puff style. The combination of the smocked bodice and tiered skirt create a flattering look, and the square neckline adds an extra dash of on-trend excellence.

You could definitely dress this frock up with stilettos like Edebiri’s, but you can and should totally put your own spin on it as well. Wear it with wedge sandals and a sun hat or with slides and bangle bracelets. You could even rock it with simple sneakers and a canvas tote!

ZESICA Women's 2024 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress,Black,Large
ZESICA
You save: 16%

Zesica Plaid Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

$49$58
Looking for a different take on this type of style? Something sleeveless? Off the shoulder? We’ve got you. Check out what else we spotted on our search below before placing your order!

Shop more black and white plaid dresses we love:

chouyatou Women's Casual Loose-Fit Cotton and Linen Plaid Tank Maxi Dress with Pockets (Small, Black)
chouyatou

Chouyatou Loose-Fit Plaid Maxi Dress

$26
R.Vivimos Summer Dress for Women Long Sleeve Casual Plaid Print Smocked Off Shoulder A-Line Midi Dress (Medium, Black-Plaid#2)
R.Vivimos

R.Vivimos Off-Shoulder A-Line Midi Dress

$33
The Drop Women's Anaya Square Neck Cut-out Tiered Maxi Dress, Black/Whisper White, L
The Drop
You save: 34%

The Drop Anaya Square-Neck Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress

$46$70
