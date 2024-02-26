Shop a Spring-Friendly Take on Ayo Edebiri’s SAG Awards Gown

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ayo Edebiri can’t stop winning awards — including Best Dressed!

The Bear actress made waves on Saturday, February 24, as she stepped onto the carpet of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. She wore a drapey Luar gown with a black and white microplaid design, accessorizing with a white gold choker and rings by Tabayer. She also wore stiletto sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

Edebiri took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series in this look — further inspiring Us to pick up something similar. How about something a little lighter and shorter for spring?

Get the Zesica Plaid Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress (originally $58) on sale starting at just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This dress’ gingham print and flowy design evoke the same vibes of Edebiri’s dress but in a less formal manner. It even has voluminous sleeves, but in a shorter puff style. The combination of the smocked bodice and tiered skirt create a flattering look, and the square neckline adds an extra dash of on-trend excellence.

You could definitely dress this frock up with stilettos like Edebiri’s, but you can and should totally put your own spin on it as well. Wear it with wedge sandals and a sun hat or with slides and bangle bracelets. You could even rock it with simple sneakers and a canvas tote!

Looking for a different take on this type of style? Something sleeveless? Off the shoulder? We’ve got you. Check out what else we spotted on our search below before placing your order!

Shop more black and white plaid dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

