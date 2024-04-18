Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jumpsuits are quite literally an all-in-one outfit made in heaven. Not only do they remove the burden a top and bottom selection, but jumpsuits are also one of the trendiest outfits you can find. They combine the one-piece fun of a romper with the classiness of a dress — can you tell we love jumpsuits?

The right jumpsuit should be comfy, too — because the only thing worse than a mediocre outfit is an uncomfortable one! Not all jumpsuits are created equal though; some are ultra-chic, but you won’t want to wear them for more than a few minutes while others are comfortable, but aren’t quite stylish. But there are a select few high-fashion jumpsuits that are more than just “comfortable enough” for all-day wear…

These 17 jumpsuits are comfortable enough to sleep in and nice enough to wear to dinner. And not just any dinner — a five-star one! There’s a good chance we’ll be wearing these jumpsuits all spring and summer long. Scroll on for the details!

1. Strapless queen: Whether you’re on the beach or at the Met Gala, you’ll be turning heads. Grab it in white or black — $70!

2. Two buttons: We love the decorative buttons on this loose overalls jumpsuit. Pockets are just a bonus — $29!

3. Belt tie: For weddings, work and graduations, consider yourself covered. A wide belt and shiny material make this a formal find — $46!

4. Boho beauty: Loose and lightweight, we’re pretty sure you won’t take this thing off…ever — originally $30, now $20!

5. Laid back: An ankle length makes this the perfect jumpsuit to dress down with sneakers or up with strappy sandals — $32!

6. Lantern sleeves: A square neck, wide-leg pants, smocked bodice and lantern sleeves are just a few things we love about this jumpsuit — $29!

7. Linen layer: You’ll definitely need a tee or tank under this jumpsuit, but aside from that, the sky’s the limit — originally $40, now $33!

8. One shoulder: Asymmetrical clothes are totally in…asymmetrical jumpsuits like this one from Anrabess are a whole new level — $40!

9. All dressed up: Have you ever seen such a chic look? This outfit will have you looking and feeling like a million bucks — $40!

10. Jogger style: Calling all the working gals! Nothing says “professionalism” like a coordinated outfit. Choose between 11 classy colors — $32!

11. Practically overalls: No need to limit yourself to blue denim when it comes to overalls…not with this set — $30!

12. Cinched waist: Flattering, flowy and fun, this cozy jumpsuit has just enough structure to show off your shape without squeezing — $34!

13. Day-to-day: We haven’t tried, but you just might be able to workout in this stretchy crewneck jumpsuit — $30!

14. Rightfully ribbed: The comfort of ribbed material just met the jumpsuit. Try wearing this outfit to the movie theater — $30!

15. Totally formal: According to reviewers, “this jumpsuit is a must-have” — we couldn’t agree more. It’s destined to be your new go-to outfit — $47!

16. No regrets: You may regret many purchases in your life, but we can nearly guarantee this high-waisted outfit isn’t one of them — $32!

17. Dress-looking: If floral patterns are your thing, you’re in luck. There are 15 vibrant, springy patterns to choose from — originally $39, now $34!