If you look around the airport, you’ll notice two extremes: people are either dressed to the nines or are decked in the comfiest of comfy clothes — we’re talking oversized sweatpants, hoodies and chunky sneakers. We applaud the people who choose to dress up, whether for business or for personal reasons, but it’s easy to look at them and say, “Wow — as much as I love fashion, that could never be me!”

Maybe you’re thinking it would be nice to meet somewhere in the middle; you don’t need to dress like you’re about to meet the president, but you also don’t need to appear as though you just rolled out of bed. If you want to be stylish and ultra-comfortable at the same time, loose midi dresses are a secret life hack!

The midi length will keep your legs warm enough if the flight gets chilly, but won’t cause them to overheat like sweatpants sometimes do. Plus, it’s easy to layer a cardigan sweater over the dress for upper body temperature control. You won’t be too hot or too cold in a loose midi dress, nor will you be poked, squeezed or itched. We told you — wearing a loose midi dress to travel is a total life hack!

Check out 13 of our absolute favorite midi dresses that’ll keep you comfy, cozy and perfectly temperate…not to mention totally trendy.

1. Classy gal: A jean jacket would make this the perfect on and off-the-plane outfit. You’ll stun the TSA line — $40!

2. Going casual: Oversized button-up shirts are a hot commodity in the fashion world right now…here’s one in dress form — $43!

3. Pretty printed: Leopard print is just one of the many pattern options. Like Sharpay Evans, we want them all — $43!

4. Flower girl: We’re not saying you’ll be getting married on the plane, but don’t be surprised if you get a proposal — $44!

5. Button up: Whether you’re deplaning to a business meeting or the beach, you’ll be properly dressed — $38!

6. Slightly nautical: Something about blue and white vertical stripes screams yacht wife. Decorative tassels are just a bonus — $40!

7. Fun and functional: You would never know this flowy frock has secret pockets — and yes, they fit passports — $33!

8. Linen look: Linen gives this dress a lightweight, airy feel. For a full boho look, try wearing it with a leather handbag — $42!

9. Simplicity wins: The simple design makes it easy to layer this v-neck dress with any cardigan you have in your closet — $30!

10. Flattering fit: A cinch around the waist slims your midsection while the loose fit keeps it comfy — $43!

11. Beachy beauty: There are 22 different colors to choose from in this short-sleeve tiered midi dress…good luck choosing just one — $28!

12. Cap sleeves: When you put on this dress, we’re pretty sure you’ll spin and dance. Wear it with sneakers for a quiet luxury vibe — $45!

13. Ruffles, ruffles: Be careful — this bright and sunny dress might cause an aisle block up. Grab it in a patterned or solid variety — $33!