There’s nothing worse than being too cold. The folks that run hot may disagree, but we’re pretty sure the shivery “can’t put enough layers on” feeling takes the cake…and not the good cake. Sometimes you neglect an outer layer to show off a snazzy new outfit; other times you might do it for convenience — after all, why wear another layer when you “won’t need it anyway”?

But news flash: it’s transitional weather season. That means no weather is predictable and it’s best to be prepared for the inevitably chilly breezes. If you’re looking for a way to layer without ruining your outfit, (some) cardigan sweaters are the way to go! Not only are they softer than denim and lighter than jackets, but they can be ultra-trendy, too!

The right cardigan sweater will enhance your outfit, not diminish it. We found 18 of the lightest, comfiest cardigans to wear all spring, summer and fall long. Details…

1. Batwing style: Have you ever seen a cardigan so chic? We’re in love with the sleeves and soft fabric — $34!

2. Etched in sand: There’s something calming about the design of this sweater. Grab it in a neutral or vibrant hue — $29!

3. Ultra-lightweight: You’ll be able to wear this cardigan with everything…and we mean everything — originally $40, now $29!

4. Beachy knit: This sweater proves that an outer layer can be the star of your outfit show. Bonus: it has pockets — $26!

5. Totally boho: If you’re not on a beach in California, you belong there. This sweater is on the longer side, perfect for chilly spring days — originally $46, now $31!

6. Everyday fave: Look no further for something you’ll want to work in, sleep in, watch movies in and everything in between — $33!

7. Pretty princess: Simple and soft, this hip-length sweater hugs your body just enough to flatter your shape — $29!

8. Short sleeve: When it’s really toasty out, you might want a cardigan strictly for fashion. Meet your new BFF — $20!

9. Floral fun: You don’t have to get this sheer layer in a floral pattern, but it’s spring…so why not? — originally $27, now $15!

10. Crochet all day: This summery cardigan would make the perfect beach coverup. Good luck choosing just one color — $32!

11. Drapey drape: Wherever you go, you’ll be giving total Southern Belle energy. The rayon, polyester and spandex blend makes it super stretchy — $23!

12. Three for one: You can get three springy cardigans for the price of one! There are tons of vibrant colors to choose from — $44!

13. Trendy queen: If you know fashion, you know how trendy the cutout pattern is. It’s love — $29!

14. Elegant gal: Whether you’re headed to brunch or a movie on the couch, you’ll be properly dressed in this cardigan — originally $41, now $29!

15. Buttons galore: In the best way, both you and your grandma could rock this lightweight knit top — $33!

16. Lounge lizard: Nothing is worse than sweating on the couch. You’ll be just warm enough in this soft and cozy garment — $25!

17. Long shawl: You’ll hold on to this long shawl for the long haul! It’s the perfect length and fit for all body types — $34!

18. 100% cotton: Oversized with elastic wrists, you’ll rock a lantern-sleeve look wearing this chunky sweater. Best for cool days — $43!