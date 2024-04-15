Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know anything about quiet luxury, you know beige, white, black and light brown are staple colors. There’s something about the simplicity of neutrals that exudes elegance — just ask all the rich moms out there! Since it’s spring, black and brown aren’t “in”, but white and beige are ultra-popular right now. They’re just bright enough to be in season while maintaining a luxe-look…we’re obsessed!

Imagine combining the sophistication of beige with the trendiness of matching sets, comfy material and a reasonable price point…that’s what we’ve (successfully) sought out to do so you can feel classy and comfy all spring and summer long! Check out these 13 two-piece beige sets at Walmart, all under $25.

1. Hamptons who?: This tie set will transport you to somewhere mimosas free flow and Range Rovers grow — $21!

2. Super soft: A ribbed knit material makes this set as comfortable as it is trendy, stylish and chic — $20!

3. Nice and cool: Biker shorts can be constraining, but not when they’re made of a stretchy lightweight material blend — originally $23, now $20!

4. Wavy hem: Whether you’re lounging around the house or running out to grab a coffee, you’ll be the most trendy lady in town — $16!

5. Yacht trip: Picture yourself on the bow of a yacht wearing this short-sleeve v-neck and shorts set…it just makes sense — $18!

6. Fancy gal: Clearance find alert! This wide-leg pant and loose tank outfit is perfect for all things vacation — originally $18, now $15!

7. Peak loungewear: You can tell just by looking at this set that the material is heavenlike. Grab it in beige or classy gray — $10!

8. Dress it up: A folded collar and pleated waist give this two-piece a one-of-a-kind flair…just like you — $25!

9. Zigzag: We haven’t seen a textured pattern quite like this one! You’ll most definitely get compliments wherever you go — $15!

10. Oversized crewneck: For chilly mornings or cool summer nights, the thicker material will keep you warm — $18!

11. Cropped length: These pants hit mid-shin, so you can rock them with sandals, sneakers and flip flops alike — originally $14, now $12!

12. Mix and match: This set is over 50% off! Wear these pieces together or with other tops and bottoms in your closet — originally $35, now $17!

13. Comfy cozy: We’re loving the loose fit and cozy look of this linen lounge set. It’s the perfect Mother’s Day gift — $18!