When you really think about it, tank tops can be a bit boring. Yes, they’re versatile and easy to layer, but spending more than a few bucks on a basic two-strap undershirt — that will forever remain and undershirt — just doesn’t sit right with me. Unless I’ll be wearing it out and about this spring and summer, why not just grab a cheap mildly-comfortable one and call it a day?

I’ll tell you why not: it’s because a tank top exists that puts the “top” in tank top. In other words, there’s a tank top stylish enough to wear on its own, as-is, with a pair of jeans, a skirt or shorts; it can be worn underneath your clothes, of course, but it can also be the star of the show. That mystical top is this asymmetrical one-shoulder tank top!

This ribbed knit top is made of a viscose, polyester and polyamide blend, so it has a slim fit, stretchy feel and smooth texture. It’s the perfect thickness for warmer months, thin enough to keep you cool and thick enough to prevent a see-through mishap. Vertical knit combined with a bodycon fit is a flattering power duo, shaping your body while highlighting your shoulders. If you’ve been looking for a way to show off your arms, let this be your moment!

The strap goes diagonally over your left shoulder, wrapping around in the back. Since it’s fairly wide, the strap isn’t adjustable, but don’t worry — you’ll be 100% covered (regardless of your bust size)! The fitted material holds everything in place while the just-short-enough strap ensures no “nip slips” are in the cards. Phew! This top hits right around your hip bones, so it can be worn tucked in or out.

While most tank tops are styled casually (or just underneath clothes), this one can also be dressed up. For a classy office outfit or an out-to-dinner getup, you can pair this top with dress pants, strappy heels, a shoulder bag and a blazer. So professional! You can also wear it tucked into a maxi skirt for graduations, birthday parties and picnics this spring.

If casual is your thing, try wearing this top with a pair of baggy dad jeans and sneakers. You’ll be the most chic gal at the coffee shop, zoo or wherever else you choose to rock it! This top comes in 16 different solid colors, so good luck choosing just one. I’ll be grabbing the mauve purple color, but choose whichever suits your style best! Who else is ready to rock the asymmetrical trend?

Get the Zesica One Shoulder Ribbed Slim Fit Tank Top for $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other one-shoulder tank tops on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!