Like all of Us, sometimes brands make mistakes — and lululemon is willing to admit theirs. The brand has a “We Made Too Much” section that’s filled with specials on top pieces with a surplus of stock. Here are seven hot picks from the section that will keep you cool throughout the summer.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of running shorts to help keep your temperature down during hot summer outdoor runs or in need of a tennis skirt for a pickleball session, we’ve found a product for you below. Several come in mood-boosting summer colors, which will only motivate you further to stay active in the hot summer weather. Plus, they’re all under $109 — which is a major score for such a high-quality brand that’s sure to last in your summer wardrobe for years to come!

Align Asymmetrical Bra

Look hot but stay cool in this asymmetrical one-shoulder bra that provides light support, great for yoga sessions or a light pilates workout.

Align V-Waist Mini-Flare Pant

Flattering for both the legs and the tummy, these yoga pants feature a flared design and V-cut waistline.

Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short

Perfect for hot summer runs, bike rides and even errands, these running shorts feature a low-rise design and lightweight fabric.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

With a dual purpose, this ultra-soft bodysuit will keep you both cool and stylish in a workout and on the dance floor.

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Perfect for wearing for either a pickleball league or a golf league, this tennis skirt has a preppy pleated design and high-rise waistline.

Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket

While you’ll have to be sure not to wear this on days that are too hot, this hiking jacket wicks sweat away and has a hood that’ll keep you protected when it rains.

InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear

Having good underwear is essential any time of the year. Stock up on this three-pack of mid-rise bikini underwear to make sure you always have a comfortable pair to go to.