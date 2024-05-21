Your account
7 Scorching Hot Summer Specials From lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ Section

Like all of Us, sometimes brands make mistakes — and lululemon is willing to admit theirs. The brand has a “We Made Too Much” section that’s filled with specials on top pieces with a surplus of stock. Here are seven hot picks from the section that will keep you cool throughout the summer.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of running shorts to help keep your temperature down during hot summer outdoor runs or in need of a tennis skirt for a pickleball session, we’ve found a product for you below. Several come in mood-boosting summer colors, which will only motivate you further to stay active in the hot summer weather. Plus, they’re all under $109 — which is a major score for such a high-quality brand that’s sure to last in your summer wardrobe for years to come!

Align Asymmetrical Bra

Align Asymmetrical Bra
Lululemon

Look hot but stay cool in this asymmetrical one-shoulder bra that provides light support, great for yoga sessions or a light pilates workout.

Align V-Waist Mini-Flare Pant

Align V-Waist Mini-Flare Pant
Lululemon

Flattering for both the legs and the tummy, these yoga pants feature a flared design and V-cut waistline.

Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short

Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short
Lululemon

Perfect for hot summer runs, bike rides and even errands, these running shorts feature a low-rise design and lightweight fabric.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Lululemon

With a dual purpose, this ultra-soft bodysuit will keep you both cool and stylish in a workout and on the dance floor.

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
Lululemon

Perfect for wearing for either a pickleball league or a golf league, this tennis skirt has a preppy pleated design and high-rise waistline.

Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket

Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket
Lululemon

While you’ll have to be sure not to wear this on days that are too hot, this hiking jacket wicks sweat away and has a hood that’ll keep you protected when it rains.

InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear

InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear
Lululemon

Having good underwear is essential any time of the year. Stock up on this three-pack of mid-rise bikini underwear to make sure you always have a comfortable pair to go to.

