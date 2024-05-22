Show Off a Little Shoulder With This Gorgeous Summery Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer dresses are two things: beautiful and cool. They have to be. With high temperatures, humidity, and uncomfortable heat hanging around for the season, you’ve got to stay as comfortable as possible. One great way to avoid overheating is by choosing a dress that you feel beautiful in that also has a way to keep you from getting too hot. We found a particularly great option at Walmart that’s more than affordable.

Related: 18 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

The Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound One Shoulder Maxi Dress is just $40 at Walmart, and it’s a gorgeous specimen of what the perfect summer maxi dress looks like. It’s a long, flowing yet super light dress with one shoulder and a billowing sleeve and another bare shoulder that shows off some skin. It’s covered in pastel florals and light colors that evoke the breeziness of summer evenings, and its asymmetrical neckline makes you look like you’re a model waiting to hit the runway.

Get the Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound One Shoulder Maxi Dress for just $40 at Walmart!

This off-the-shoulder dress gives you a chance to cool off one entire half of your body while the sun is gleaming in the sky, and its longer length gives you a statuesque look, which is a game-changer no matter what kind of event you wear it to. It’s a fun way to change things up and ditch what you might normally opt for, and it’s super affordable, too.

Get the Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound One Shoulder Maxi Dress for just $40 at Walmart!

This dress is selling out fast, so if you’re interested in bringing one home, you’re going to want to make sure you choose your size and bring one home ASAP. Check it out and see how you can fit it into your wardrobe. You’ll love having it as an option, especially when you see how the entire dress floats as you move along.

Get the Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound One Shoulder Maxi Dress for just $40 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Label Rail x WhatsSmitaFound here and shop other dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Walmart’s deals for more great finds!