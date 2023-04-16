16 Best Bathing Suit Cover-Ups to Bring Out Your Eye Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eyes on the prize! Did you know that there are certain colors which make your eyes pop? We’ve incorporated this knowledge into our beauty routine, choosing eyeshadow shades that bring out our eyes. The same is true with fashion!

According to numerous experts, here are some color combos that go hand-in-hand: with blue eyes, opt for neutrals, pink, bold blue or green. For green eyes, play around with purple, dark greens, coral or subtle shades of yellow. When it comes to hazel, wear dark neutrals, purple, burgundy or orange. And for all our brown-eyed girls, try green, pink, gold and blue.

Keeping these hues in mind, we wanted to apply this same logic to swimsuit season. Just as important as picking out the right swimwear for your skin tone is finding the best beach cover-up for your eye color. So, without further ado, here are 16 cute cover-ups that will bring out your eyes.

Blue Eyes

1. Classic Neutrals: This beige cutout crochet cover-up is so chic for a getaway! As one shopper said, “Perfect for summer vacay” — originally $41, now just $35!

2. Pink: Think pink in this off-the-shoulder fuschia maxi dress from Tiare Hawaii! I own this cover-up in another color, and it’s so lightweight and breezy. You can take this dress from the pool to a party — originally $128, now just $121!

3. Deep Blue: With over 25,000 reviews, this blue crochet cover-up is such a popular pick! Shoppers say this tunic top is soft, lightweight and flattering — just $24!

4. Lighter Green: Other onlookers will be green with envy over this stylish button-down short-sleeve maxi dress! Gauzy and gorgeous — originally $52, now just $38!

Green Eyes

5. Purple: Pretty in purple! This sleeveless purple crochet cover-up dress is vibrant, cute and comfy — originally $42, now just $32!

6. Deep Green: If you prefer to hide your arms on the beach, then you’ll love this long-sleeve crochet cover-up in army green — just $30!

7. Coral: Classic in coral! This coral cover-up comes with boho white embroidery — originally $29, now just $20!

8. Pale Yellow: Mellow yellow! Just throw on this sleeveless cover-up dress, and you’re ready for the beach — just $23!

Hazel Eyes

9. Dark Neutrals: This Skims swim sarong skirt comes in a variety of neutral colors that flatter a wide range of skin tones. The ruching is so flattering, and the fabric is so stretchy — just $78!

10. Orange: Orange you glad we found this orange tasseled sarong? One shopper gushed, “It’s long, flowy, and compliments all of my bathing suits. I feel like a goddess wearing this!” — just $15!

11. Lavender: Lavender haze! This flowy boho-chic cover-up features a front-tie for an open yet closed design — originally $33, now just $28!

12. Burgundy: Beautiful in burgundy! This deep red chiffon cover-up dress will blow in the wind on the beach — originally $34, now just $27!

Brown Eyes

13. Khaki Green: We love this lightweight green long-sleeve button-down shirt! You can wear this top to the beach or just out and about with jean shorts all summer long — just $25!

14. Soft Pink: Tickled pink! This crinkly long-sleeve button-down shirt looks like a Free People find. Bonus: it comes with pockets — just $34!

15. Rich Blue: Blue skies, waters and cover-ups ahead! This royal blue drawstring cover-up dress is sultry and stylish — just $26!

16. Gold: Go for the gold in this Luli Fami long caftan from Revolve! One reviewer raved, “Such good quality. Hangs beautifully on the body. Perfect for a beach vacation” — just $144!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!