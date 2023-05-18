Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Highlighter is the highlight of our beauty routine. We love the way the light reflects across our face, giving Us that dewy post-vacation glow. Our current favorite highlighter also happens to be a staple of the stars: Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect. Jessica Chastain, Doja Cat, Salma Hayek, Lily James and Kate Moss wore this exact product to the Met Gala just a few weeks ago! No wonder they were all glistening on the red carpet.

Featuring shimmering color with a satin texture, this pressed powder leaves skin with a radiant, lifted look. Just like the name suggests, this highlighter sculpts and lifts your skin like an architect, defining your facial features. Whether you’re going full glam or rocking minimal makeup, this subtle glow will make you shine!

Keep reading to shop this celeb-approved highlighter from Charlotte Tilbury!

Get the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter for just $48 at Charlotte Tilbury!

As a beauty writer, I’ve tried my fair share of highlighters — some powder, some cream, some liquid. And out of all of the options on the market, this Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter has my vote. I love the gorgeous gold compact, complete with a handy mirror for on-the-go touch-ups. And the powder delivers rich pigment that glides onto your skin.

There are seven stunning shades to choose from, from an incandescent ivory to a golden bronze. Doja Cat, Salma Hayak and Lily James opted for Gilded Glow, while Kate Moss chose Champagne Glow (my pick!) and Jessica Chastain marveled in Moonlit Glow.

In a clinical study, 100% of participants agreed that they felt glowing with confidence after use and 100% also agreed that their skin looked younger. This powder doesn’t cake, crease or settle into fine lines. Instead, the highlighter lifts and sculpts the face with a multi-dimensional glow.

Apply this high-end highlighter along your cheeks, jawline, eyelids, nose, brows and Cupid’s bow to chisel your features. I use this powder as the last step in my makeup routine before going out. It makes me feel like a mirrorball sparkling in the light!

Make your daily commute a red carpet and channel all the chic celebs from the Met Gala with this Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

