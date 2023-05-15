Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selena Gomez is so sick of the same old love, and we’re so sick of the same old skincare. It’s time to reimagine our routine! And who better to turn to for advice than the founder of Rare Beauty herself? When she’s not starring in Only Murders in the Building, singing her hit records or advocating for mental health awareness, Selena is creating a cult-favorite line of makeup. We trust the woman behind our favorite contour stick with her favorite face cream.

The Selena + Chef executive producer shared her beauty secrets with Vogue, so now the secret’s out! “As for moisturizer, I love the Tatcha the Dewy Skincare Line,” Selena said. “It’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it.” She had Us at “yummy.” We want our cream to feel decadent and delicious on our skin!

Just like Selena can’t keep her hands to herself, we can’t keep our hands from adding this Tatcha cream to cart (I mean we could, but why would we want to?).

Get the Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream for just $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Dewy Skin Cream from Tatcha is an anti-aging moisturizer that adds nourishes your skin. Infused with hyaluronic acid and Japanese superfoods, this rich cream leaves your complexion with a plump, healthy glow. Bye-bye, dry and dull skin! Hello, hydration!

Get the Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream for just $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

But is it worth the price? According to shoppers, absolutely! “This is the only product that has helped my severe dry skin,” one reviewer declared. Another customer gushed, “A good friend recommended this product to me. It is absolutely fabulously smooth, and it feel like butter going on your face. Soft, dewy skin care, for a moisture burst. This gets my stamp of approval! It feels like ‘heaven’ on your skin.”

If you want soft, smooth and supple skin, then this moisturizer will be your holy grail. As Selena says, “The heart wants what it wants.” And we want The Dewy Skin Cream from Tatcha!

See it! Get the Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream for just $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Tatcha here and explore more moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: