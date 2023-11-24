Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s cold outside! While the thought is easier to read than actually withstand, we understand the need for cozy, warm clothing to combat the frigid air. An easy go-to which screams snuggly and toasty is the sweatsuit. Amazon is home to many things, and during its Black Friday sales event, you can find deals on a slew of essentials — even their bestselling sweatsuit (which is on sale for 15% off right now)!

The ANRABESS two-piece sweatsuit boasts a slightly oversized fit and has a half-zip fastener on the jacket for ease when slipping it on and off. The pants have a wide-leg design and a drawstring waistband for a sporty-yet-relaxed vibe. Best of all, this set comes in 24 color options, which means there’s certainly a pick which will fit into whatever color scheme you’re looking to get into this season!

Get the ANRABESS 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $45 (was $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Although some instances call for a stylish sweatsuit moment — for example, a quick coffee run or a lazy walk around the park with your dog — most of the time, it’s safe to say that sweatsuits are best for lounging. Try teaming this sweatsuit with Ugg boots and chunky socks for a look which exudes warmth.

The materials of this particular sweatsuit are 50% rayon, 45% polyester and 5% spandex, so it will contour and move with the body without being too baggy.

This two-piece sweatsuit is a beloved option on Amazon, with over 300 happy customers! One Amazon reviewer claimed, “I absolutely love my new Anrabess 2 piece sweatsuit. The fabric definitely feels like it would be more expensive then it is. It is so soft and comfortable that I want to wear it all the time which just means I need to buy it in different colors.” Another Amazon reviewer stated, “I’m impressed with Anrabess clothing. I feel that they provide you with great quality of fabric, softness and more. Purchasing this item was a good choice for me.”

One other savvy shopper chimed in: “I wear this set all the time. It’s perfect for layering and wearing separately. I love the soft lining and it holds up well in the laundry.”

So, if comfy, cozy attire is your jam and you’re looking to re-up on wardrobe staples, grab this two-piece sweatsuit while it’s still on sale now!

Want a cozy sweatsuit, but not feeling this exact option? Shop more of our picks below!

