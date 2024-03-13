Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Does the “perfect” anything exist? According to reviewers, yes! If you’re keeping the early 2000s alive with skinny jeans, we may have just found your perfect match… also known as final rose material. Reviewers consider these skinny jeans a “must buy” and we can understand why!

Nobody wants a suffocating pair of jeans. If you find yourself unbuttoning your pants after a large meal, that’s an issue with your bottoms; they should be comfortable to sit and stand in before and after meals (and at any time during your cycle when bloating is a given). These jeans are made of cotton, polyester and elastane, so they are much softer and stretchier than traditional denim jeans. Despite being skinny jeans, these ones will make you forget you’re even wearing pants!

One of the best things about these jeans is the flattering design — the “just stretchy enough” material coupled with a high-rise fit yields a shaping pant that highlights your curves in all the best places. Another bonus: these pants won’t fall down. According to one reviewer, the jeans “fit like they were made” for her — and who wouldn’t want a non-custom custom pair of jeans?

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking comfortable can’t mean stylish and vice versa, but these pants will prove that to be a misconception. Trendy fading and distressed fabric give the jeans a vintage flair, a style that is super hot in the world of fashion right now. There are 15 different varieties, some ultra-distressed and faded while others are more traditional in color and design, but regardless of which style you choose, the extra-comfy material stays the same (thank goodness!).

In addition to different colors and levels of distress, these jeans come in varying lengths. This is great for super tall or super short ladies as well as “average” ladies wanting to customize the jean style; 26-inch inseam jeans typically hit just above the ankle while 28-inch ones hit below and can be rolled. Keep in mind, though, this is based on a woman of average height (5’4″ to 5’5″), so tailor it to fit your body!

The styling possibilities with these jeans are endless, but one of our favorites is wearing these jeans rolled with sneakers, a cute tank and a cardigan for spring. You can also dress them up a bit with heels, a nice tucked-in blouse, dangle earrings and your favorite handbag. A four-button front closure adds some pizzazz and would tie in perfectly with silver jewelry, so do with that information what you will!

Get the Allimy High Rise Skinny Stretch Destroyed Denim Pants for $37 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

