17 of the Best Pieces for a Brooklyn Boho Wardrobe

No matter where you live, it’s always a chic idea to add some Brooklyn boho vibes to your wardrobe. Eclectic, vintage-inspired designs, urban-yet-comfy styles, trendy finds that aren’t “try-hard.” We’ll take all of the above!

You’ll look like you stepped straight out of the subway in Williamsburg when you’re rocking these boho pieces. Step your Brooklyn fashion game up and shop below for a city-chic collection of clothes from Amazon and beyond!

Tops and Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Lightweight yet warm enough for breezy spring days and nights, this Dokotoo pullover sweater is irresistible to Us!

2. A Lovely Layer! Finish off all of your favorite outfits with a pièce de résistance: this Verdusa hollow-out cardigan!

3. Flower Power! Life is just better in florals. This Sonoma peasant top from Kohl’s comes in multiple beautiful colorways too!

4. So Slouchy! This Shewin Henley top is our new obsession. If you love oversized designs, don’t skip over this one!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite! Okay, Miss Boho Babe! This R.Vivimos maxi dress is sure to turn heads at your next nice event!

6. Go With the Flow! Want a piece you can twirl around in? Frolic through the blooming fields in this BTFBM babydoll dress!

7. Worth the Splurge! This list would be invalid without a Free People dress. Our pick? This Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress!

8. Lightweight Linen! Just imagine this golden brown Minibee linen-blend dress with a pair of clogs and a sun hat. Or slides and a bandana!

9. Vacation Vibes! Just because you’re going on a trip doesn’t mean you can’t bring a little Brooklyn with you. This Banana Republic Factory dress nails the vacation vibe without losing its edge!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite! These patterned Soly Hux palazzo pants are a boho gal’s absolute dream come true. There are such great colorways to choose from — feel free to grab a few!

11. Comfy Cozy! Need something you can wear that’s comfortable as loungewear but is more than stylish enough for a day out? Check out these SO knit flare pants from Kohl’s!

12. Fan-Favorites! With over 16,000 reviews, we obviously had to feature these mesmerizing Qianxizhan harm pants on our list. Get ready to fall in love!

13. Wide-Leg Wonders! If you love a super wide-leg look (and a comfy smocked waistband), add these Anbrabess pants to your Amazon cart!

Jumpsuits

14. Our Absolute Favorite! Flowy, fun and most definitely fabulous, this popular Anrabess jumpsuit would look totally cool with a moto jacket!

15. Awesomely Airy! This cotton Yesno jumpsuit keeps things lightweight and breezy. Wear it as a lightweight layer over a tank or tee!

16. Deal Alert! Save over $50 with the deal on this Show Me Your Mumu romper at Zappos! Major!

17. Last but Not Least! Put a spin on your traditional overalls with this Idealsanxun wide-leg version!