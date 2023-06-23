Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Breaking news: skorts are back in style! Our middle school selves are screaming right now. The skort is the clothing equivalent of a spork (a spoon and a fork!) — a skirt with hidden shorts underneath. Endlessly practical and effortlessly cool. Honestly, whatever happened to this genius invention? Thank goodness someone decided to revive this brilliant design!
Just in time for summer, we selected the 17 best skorts that no one will know aren’t just skirts. Some of these styles are sweat-wicking for physical activity, while others are better for everyday wear. Now you can go for a bike ride, play tennis or even build a sandcastle in these secret skorts!
1. Pretty in pink! This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tennis skorts on Amazon — originally $40, now just $35!
2. Available in every color of the rainbow, this stretchy tennis skort features a ball pocket, a phone pocket and a waistband pocket — originally $30, now just $28!
3. At first glance, this dark denim skort just looks like a typical mini skirt. But upon further review, you’ll notice that there are hidden shorts underneath — just $32!
4. Business in the front, party in the back! This tennis skort has a smooth front and pleated back with built-in shorts. “It’s very slimming and the pleats in the back gives just enough flounce and curve,” one reviewer reported. “I love the style, the lightness of the fabric, the comfort and the price point” — originally $36, now just $30!
5. This cross-waist skort is so flattering! Take this comfy look from the tennis court to the amusement park — originally $21, now just $18!
6. Shoppers say that this stretchy mini skort is great for curves. “Very high-waisted, very comfortable, love the built-in shorts,” one customer gushed — just $31!
7. Crafted with side drawstrings, UPF 40+ sun protection fabric and a tummy control waistband, this quick-drying skort is flattering and functional — originally $46, now just $30!
8. If you prefer a longer look with skorts, then this midi golf skirt will be the MVP of your wardrobe — just $29!
9. An A-line skort with pockets? We’re giving this mini an A+ — just $49!
10. Stop! You’re telling Us this adorable eyelet skirt from Free People secretly has fitted shorts underneath? This is our flowy fantasy come true — just $98!
11. This cotton skort is longer in length with a wide elastic waistband that smooths your shape. “Great fit and so very comfortable,” one customer declared. “Dress it up or down for your summer go-to outfit” — just $58!
12. Denim for days! This pull-on stretch denim skort almost hits your knees for a more modest look — just $64!
13. This pleated skort from English Factory is giving Us schoolgirl vibes for summer — just $80!
14. Barbiecore vibes! This pink floral LoveShackFancy skort is too cute — just $165!
15. This flouncy tennis skirt from Free People features a high-rise waistband and ruffled hem — just $60!
16. Surprise! This Free People denim mico mini is actually a skort — just $78!
17. This cargo skort from Free People is totally on trend! Go from a hike to happy hour in this magical mini — just $98!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!