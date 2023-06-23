Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Breaking news: skorts are back in style! Our middle school selves are screaming right now. The skort is the clothing equivalent of a spork (a spoon and a fork!) — a skirt with hidden shorts underneath. Endlessly practical and effortlessly cool. Honestly, whatever happened to this genius invention? Thank goodness someone decided to revive this brilliant design!

Just in time for summer, we selected the 17 best skorts that no one will know aren’t just skirts. Some of these styles are sweat-wicking for physical activity, while others are better for everyday wear. Now you can go for a bike ride, play tennis or even build a sandcastle in these secret skorts!

1. Pretty in pink! This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tennis skorts on Amazon — originally $40, now just $35!

2. Available in every color of the rainbow, this stretchy tennis skort features a ball pocket, a phone pocket and a waistband pocket — originally $30, now just $28!

3. At first glance, this dark denim skort just looks like a typical mini skirt. But upon further review, you’ll notice that there are hidden shorts underneath — just $32!

4. Business in the front, party in the back! This tennis skort has a smooth front and pleated back with built-in shorts. “It’s very slimming and the pleats in the back gives just enough flounce and curve,” one reviewer reported. “I love the style, the lightness of the fabric, the comfort and the price point” — originally $36, now just $30!

5. This cross-waist skort is so flattering! Take this comfy look from the tennis court to the amusement park — originally $21, now just $18!

6. Shoppers say that this stretchy mini skort is great for curves. “Very high-waisted, very comfortable, love the built-in shorts,” one customer gushed — just $31!

7. Crafted with side drawstrings, UPF 40+ sun protection fabric and a tummy control waistband, this quick-drying skort is flattering and functional — originally $46, now just $30!

8. If you prefer a longer look with skorts, then this midi golf skirt will be the MVP of your wardrobe — just $29!

9. An A-line skort with pockets? We’re giving this mini an A+ — just $49!

10. Stop! You’re telling Us this adorable eyelet skirt from Free People secretly has fitted shorts underneath? This is our flowy fantasy come true — just $98!

11. This cotton skort is longer in length with a wide elastic waistband that smooths your shape. “Great fit and so very comfortable,” one customer declared. “Dress it up or down for your summer go-to outfit” — just $58!

12. Denim for days! This pull-on stretch denim skort almost hits your knees for a more modest look — just $64!

13. This pleated skort from English Factory is giving Us schoolgirl vibes for summer — just $80!

14. Barbiecore vibes! This pink floral LoveShackFancy skort is too cute — just $165!

15. This flouncy tennis skirt from Free People features a high-rise waistband and ruffled hem — just $60!

16. Surprise! This Free People denim mico mini is actually a skort — just $78!

17. This cargo skort from Free People is totally on trend! Go from a hike to happy hour in this magical mini — just $98!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: