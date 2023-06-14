17 Chic Summer Skirts That Won’t Stick to You in the Heat — Midi and Maxi

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who wears short skirts? Not Us, especially in the summer months. It’s counterintuitive, but short skirts make Us feel sticky, even with less fabric — must be the sun exposure and sweat combo. Hard pass! Instead, we prefer to rock longer skirts with more coverage and air flow. The breezier, the better!

Midi and maxi skirts are totally trending this summer! The flowy, boho-chic look is effortlessly cool, both in terms of vibe and temperature. We’re not trying to turn into a puddle on a hot day! Here are 17 chic skirts for the summer that won’t stick to you in the heat.

Maxi Skirts

1. Flower power! This chiffon maxi skirt features an elastic high-waist and a pretty floral print — originally $34, now just $23!

2. Top tier! This tiered maxi skirt is so flowy and fun for summer. Plus, it comes with pockets — just $37!

3. Available in a variety of different shades and patterns, this boho maxi skirt is colorful and comfy! Style this skirt with a white tee or tank — originally $42, now just $40!

4. This maxi skirt is pleated perfection! Choose from practically every color of the rainbow — originally $35, now just $28!

5. Featuring a side slit for enhanced movement, this floral maxi skirt is lightweight and stylish. Feels like something a fashion blogger would wear — just $30!

6. Gingham is our go-to print for summer! This pink gingham maxi skirt is perfect for a picnic — originally $35, now just $30!

7. Complete with a high-low hem, wrap waist and slit, this floral maxi skirt is flirty and flowy. Such a cute look for vacation — originally $38, now just $30!

8. Shoppers say that this chiffon A-line maxi skirt is beautiful and well-made. And there are 44 different color options — just $35!

9. Crochet all day! This knit maxi skirt achieves the coastal cowgirl aesthetic — originally $60, now just $35!

Midi Skirts

10. And it was all yellow! This yellow floral midi skirt with a swing skirt is brighter than sunshine — just $29!

11. This silky slip skirt is a closet staple for summer! Dress up for date night in this stunning skirt — just $50!

12. Flowy floral fashion is our favorite! And this boho midi skirt doesn’t disappoint —originally $40, now just $32!

13. This pleated cargo skirt from Anthropologie incorporates all of the summer trends! And the waist belt gives this midi a sophisticated and flattering finish — just $148!

14. Crafted with chambray and cotton, this patchwork skirt is a work of art! Customers call this midi flattering and comfortable — just $128!

15. We’re suckers for anything with a fruit pattern! So, naturally, we’re obsessed with this peach-print belted circle skirt — just $168!

16. Made with cool, breathable cotton, this tiered white midi skirt from Madewell is a summer dream — just $98!

17. Lavender haze! This floral silk midi skirt from Reformation is so lovely for a summer event — just $178!

