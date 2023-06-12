21 Solid Summer Maxi Dresses That Go With Everything — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mad for maxis! We’ve always loved a maxi dress, but the style is trending for summer 2023, and that means this is our chance to find new releases that will knock our socks off. Good thing we were already planning on wearing sandals!

Below, we’ve picked out 21 solid summer maxi dresses that can be styled so many different ways. Because they’re all solid shades, they’re perfect for pairing with prints too! Scroll down to shop our picks!

21 Solid Spring Maxi Dresses

Best for Beach Vacations

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Relaxed, lightweight and airy designs are musts for beachy maxi dresses. Definitely check out this Anrabess dress in white or beige!

2. We Also Love: You don’t have to imagine how beautiful this tiered Petal and Pup dress would look by the beach. Just check out the photos on Target’s site!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simple, comfy and so easy to style! Make sure to pack this relaxed-fit Grecerelle dress in your luggage!

Best for the Farmers’ Market

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The farmers’ markets are opening up again, so make sure you’re strutting from stall to stall in style with this Kirundo puff-sleeve dress!

5. We Also Love: This Audate dress will help keep you cool as you shop so you can enjoy the market to its fullest extent. Pair with a wide-brim straw hat!

6. We Can’t Forget: Live out your wildest cottagecore dreams in this R.Vivimos dress. How cute would it be if you brought your own woven basket too for produce and fragrant flowers?

Best for Fancy Parties

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Attending a nice wedding? Or maybe you’re even a bridesmaid! Either way, you’ll want to check out this one-shoulder BTFBM dress!

8. We Also Love: Now this Happy Sailed dress drapes like a dream. We’re obsessed with the high slit too!

9. We Can’t Forget: To no one’s surprise, this silky strapless Anrabess maxi dress is a number one new release on Amazon. It comes in the most stunning colors!

Best for Backyard Barbecues

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Light up the grill and bring on the mac salad! The good vibes will keep on flowing with this tiered Prettygarden dress!

11. We Also Love: Whether you pair it with sandals or sneakers, this simple, minimal Hount dress will have you looking too cute in group photos!

12. We Can’t Forget: We love a dress with a lot of flow for a BBQ so we can enjoy ourselves without discomfort. Definitely add this Palinda dress to your cart if you feel the same!

Best for Relaxed Hangouts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Ditch the sweats — it’s time to feel cute in your loungewear. Just pick up one of these sleeveless Skims dresses!

14. We Also Love: Keep that flow going with this mega-drapey Verdusa dress. Extra points for the side pockets!

15. We Can’t Forget: This spaghetti-strap Supnier dress is so comfy, you may even start reaching for it over pajamas at night!

Best for Date Night

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Show just a little bit of skin with the cutout on this BTFBM maxi dress. The flirting will naturally follow!

17. We Also Love: This figure-hugging SNDYS x Revolve dress will have you feeling like a queen. The hot pink color is everything!

18. We Can’t Forget: Nothing beats this maxi version of a classic little black dress for date night. We’re talking about this show-stopping Primoda dress!

Best for a Picnic

19. Our Absolute Favorite: A solid maxi dress will ensure you don’t clash with your patterned picnic blanket! The tie straps on this Prettygarden maxi will be perfect for photos too!

20. We Also Love: Absolutely beautiful! We can totally picture ourselves wearing this off-the-shoulder Kutumai dress while reading a good book and eating fresh fruit!

21. We Can’t Forget: This surplice-neckline Amazon Essentials maxi dress will feel good on everybody and look good on everybody. An essential, indeed!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below: