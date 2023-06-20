17 Best Cutout Tops and Dresses Trending for Summer 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote Joey’s famous catchphrase from Full House, “Cut. It. Out!” Don’t mind if we do! This summer, one look we’re loving is cutouts. Showing an extra bit of skin has some benefits: it adds air flow on a hot day as well as visual intrigue. A cutout is like the clothing personification of a wink. Slightly seductive, fairly flirty, completely classy!

Spice up your summer wardrobe with trendy tops and dresses that feature a cheeky cutout. Shop our 17 favorite finds below!

Tops

1. Steal the spotlight in this sexy one-shoulder bodysuit! Warning: you’ll receive endless compliments on this cutout tank. Shoppers say this top is super soft, stretchy and flattering — just $26!

2. We’re planning on wearing this long-sleeve top well into the fall and winter! The cutout right by the bust is the perfect peekaboo — originally $26, now just $23!

3. Twist and shout! Made with ribbed knit material, this strapless twist-front top is totally trendy — just $22!

4. This asymmetrical knit crop top is subtly revealing yet still tasteful. Gen Z would approve of this look — just $24!

5. Shoppers say that this criss-cross halter top is made with thick, high-quality fabric. Such a hot look for a hot date or night out — just $23!

6. This long-sleeve bodysuit from Revolve features a drawstring bust cutout with halter-neck accent ties — just $58!

7. A black bodysuit is our go-to top for date night! This asymmetric option from ASTR the Label has a keyhole cutout and off-the-shoulder cut — just $74!

8. This lace cutout blouse from Anthropologie is so chic! One customer commented, “This top is so unique and so fabulous! It can be paired with so many different things and it’s so feminine. Sure to turn heads wherever you go!” — just $138!

Dresses

9. Sorbet style! Featuring a center cutout and side slit, this pink and orange midi dress looks so much more expensive than it is — just $33!

10. This crossover waist mini dress has been at the top of our wish list for months! The flutter sleeves and tiered skirt make this frock so flattering — just $40!

11. Need a vacation dress that brings the heat? This padded shoulder maxi dress is surprisingly comfortable and flattering — originally $47, now just $33!

12. The side cutouts on this high-neck midi dress are very modest. One shopper gushed, “Love the peekaboo side cut outs and the front slit. Very nice dress that can be dressed up or down depending on what look you’re going for. Perfect for summer” — just $43!

13. It’s the summer of Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap! This black bodycon cutout dress with white trim is giving quiet luxury — originally $24, now just $23!

14. This cutout maxi dress from Shein looks nearly identical to the cult-favorite style from Cult Gaia! So dreamy for a beach vacation — originally $32, now just $29!

15. We’ve seen this stunning cutout dress all over our TikTok FYP! In shades of pink and orange, this sunset-inspired maxi is a standout. One reviewer reported, “My husband told me I looked like a smoke both times I wore it and it flatters the curves NICELY. I am a DD size up top and it keeps the girls nice and tucked in with the perfect amount of cleavage” — just $30!

16. Complete with a back cutout, this tiered flowy maxi dress comes in every jewel tone imaginable — just $40!

17. This puff-sleeve maxi dress from The Drop is drop-dead gorgeous! According to one review, “This dress is BEAUTIFUL! The fabric is the perfect weight… not thin, not too thick. The cut outs are so flattering!” — just $60!

