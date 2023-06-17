Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Dreamy Dresses

10 Reformation Dresses That Are Beyond Stunning for Summer

By
Reformation summer dresses
Reformation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever seen an effortlessly chic stranger wearing a Pinterest-worthy ‘fit, there’s a good chance it’s from Reformation. The eco-conscious brand designs some of the most gorgeous garments beloved by customers and celebs alike. Famous fans over the years have included Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and J.Lo. In good company!

Although we adore all of the styles Reformation has to offer, we’re particularly smitten with the feminine frocks. These flattering dresses are so easy-breezy for summer! Below are 10 options you can rock to work, weddings and other weekend festivities.

Reya Dress

asymmetrical midi dress
Reformation

This asymmetrical midi dress is anything but ordinary! Featuring a lovely floral print and an off-the-shoulder cowl neck, this drapey dress skims your figure in the most flattering way.

See It!

Get the Reya Dress for just $298 at Reformation!

Baxley Dress

midi dress
Reformation

Need a dressy casual look you can take from brunch to dinner? This patterned midi dress is a day-to-night dream!

See It!

Get the Baxley Dress for just $228 at Reformation!

Twilight Dress

tie-strap midi dress
Reformation

 

Twirl into summer in this breathtaking midi dress! Designed with tie straps, a fitted bodice and a flowy A-line skirt, this feminine frock is a classic closet staple.

See It!

Get the Twilight Dress for just $278 at Reformation!

Sheri Linen Dress

linen mini dress
Reformation

Don’t mind Us, just swooning over this lovely linen mini dress! The corset top will give your chest a nice boost, while the swing skirt will keep you cool on a hot day.

See It!

Get the Sheri Linen Dress for just $248 at Reformation!

Bucatini Linen Dress

white linen dress
Reformation

 

White is our go-to shade of summer! Whether you’re walking down the aisle or jet-setting away on vacation, this white linen dress is a must-have.

See It!

Get the Bucatini Linen Dress for just $248 at Reformation!

Davila Linen Dress

puff-sleeves-midi-dress
Reformation

We’re suckers for puff sleeves and pockets. And with this midi dress, you get both! Such a gorgeous style for summer.

See It!

Get the Davila Linen Dress for just $278 at Reformation!

Juliette Dress

sweetheart midi dress
Reformation

Channel modern-day Juliet in this sweetheart Juliette Dress! We have a feeling all the Romeos will be waiting below your window.

See It!

Get the Juliette Dress for just $248 at Reformation!

Tagliatelle Linen Dress

floral midi dress
Reformation

We’re absolutely obsessed with this floral linen dress (named after one of our favorite pastas!). This figure-flattering midi belongs in a coastal city.

See It!

Get the Tagliatelle Linen Dress for just $278 at Reformation!

Poppies Silk Dress

colorful silk dress
Reformation

 

Summer in full bloom! Make a splash in this colorful cutout silk maxi dress.

See It!

Get the Poppies Silk Dress for just $348 at Reformation!

Frankie Silk Dress

silk maxi dress
Reformation

Need the perfect dress to wear to a summer wedding? Say less — this silk maxi is divine. There’s even a back slit so you can dance the night away!

See It!

Get the Frankie Silk Dress for just $298 at Reformation!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Dresses-To-Wear-When-You're-Bloated

22 Best Summer Dresses to Wear When You're Not Feeling Fabulous

Read article
Loose-Summer-Dress-Stock-Photo

21 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles

Read article
midi dresses with pockets

16 Best Midi Dresses for Summer — With Pockets!

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!