10 Reformation Dresses That Are Beyond Stunning for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever seen an effortlessly chic stranger wearing a Pinterest-worthy ‘fit, there’s a good chance it’s from Reformation. The eco-conscious brand designs some of the most gorgeous garments beloved by customers and celebs alike. Famous fans over the years have included Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and J.Lo. In good company!

Although we adore all of the styles Reformation has to offer, we’re particularly smitten with the feminine frocks. These flattering dresses are so easy-breezy for summer! Below are 10 options you can rock to work, weddings and other weekend festivities.

Reya Dress

This asymmetrical midi dress is anything but ordinary! Featuring a lovely floral print and an off-the-shoulder cowl neck, this drapey dress skims your figure in the most flattering way.

Get the Reya Dress for just $298 at Reformation!

Baxley Dress

Need a dressy casual look you can take from brunch to dinner? This patterned midi dress is a day-to-night dream!

Get the Baxley Dress for just $228 at Reformation!

Twilight Dress

Twirl into summer in this breathtaking midi dress! Designed with tie straps, a fitted bodice and a flowy A-line skirt, this feminine frock is a classic closet staple.

Get the Twilight Dress for just $278 at Reformation!

Sheri Linen Dress

Don’t mind Us, just swooning over this lovely linen mini dress! The corset top will give your chest a nice boost, while the swing skirt will keep you cool on a hot day.

Get the Sheri Linen Dress for just $248 at Reformation!

Bucatini Linen Dress

White is our go-to shade of summer! Whether you’re walking down the aisle or jet-setting away on vacation, this white linen dress is a must-have.

Get the Bucatini Linen Dress for just $248 at Reformation!

Davila Linen Dress

We’re suckers for puff sleeves and pockets. And with this midi dress, you get both! Such a gorgeous style for summer.

Get the Davila Linen Dress for just $278 at Reformation!

Juliette Dress

Channel modern-day Juliet in this sweetheart Juliette Dress! We have a feeling all the Romeos will be waiting below your window.

Get the Juliette Dress for just $248 at Reformation!

Tagliatelle Linen Dress

We’re absolutely obsessed with this floral linen dress (named after one of our favorite pastas!). This figure-flattering midi belongs in a coastal city.

Get the Tagliatelle Linen Dress for just $278 at Reformation!

Poppies Silk Dress

Summer in full bloom! Make a splash in this colorful cutout silk maxi dress.

Get the Poppies Silk Dress for just $348 at Reformation!

Frankie Silk Dress

Need the perfect dress to wear to a summer wedding? Say less — this silk maxi is divine. There’s even a back slit so you can dance the night away!

Get the Frankie Silk Dress for just $298 at Reformation!

