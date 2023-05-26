Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Waking up and feeling bloated or slightly less-than-fabulous is always a struggle, especially when you have plans to attend to later in the afternoon. Obviously, you can’t change your calendar — so what’s the solution? Finding the right dress to instantly boost your confidence!
You can go about this task in a few different ways. One feature to shop for is flowiness — the looser the dress, the more relaxed you may feel. When it comes to more form-fitting styles, some sort of ruching or draping detail can also streamline your figure! Whether you’re having a casual lunch with friends, serious brunch plans or a wedding, we’ve found fierce frocks that are sure to flatter your figure. Check them out below!
Casual Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: These are the types of dresses you throw on and don’t have to think about. You know the vibes — loose T-shirt dresses, basic tank dresses and simple styles that are easy and comfortable to wear. But this specific T-shirt dress has an aesthetic that’s ultra-chic and elevated! The sleeves are slightly longer, and the cut of the garment is minimalist in the trendiest way.
More casual dresses we love:
- BP. Floral Print Tiered Babydoll Sundress — starting at $25 at Nordstrom!
- Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress — starting at $29 at Nordstrom!
- Verdusa Loose Deep-V Maxi Dress — starting at $34 on Amazon!
- WNEEDU Casual T-Shirt Dress — starting at $20 on Amazon!
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress — $28 at Amazon!
- LILLUSORY Bodycon Tank Ruched Drape Minidress — $34 at Amazon!
Brunch Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: The vibe we strive for while getting ready for brunch is cute and casual, but not like we tried too hard. There are certain frocks that will look effortlessly romantic in photos, and this Caslon dress is a prime example. It’s simple, but has all of the little touches to help you appear extra put-together.
More brunch dresses we love:
- Madewell Lucie Puff Sleeve Midi Dress — $128 at Nordstrom!
- Free People Sundrenched Floral Smocked Bodice Maxi Sundress — $168 at Nordstrom!
- Boden Cotton Blend Sundress — originally $98, now $69 at Nordstrom!
- Billabong Rebel Heart Floral Midi Sundress — starting at $45 at Nordstrom!
- ZESICA One-Shoulder Puff Short Sleeve Midi Dress — starting at $39 on Amazon!
- Dokotoo Short Lantern Sleeve Minidress — starting at $27 on Amazon!
- The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress — on sale for $42 at Amazon!
Party Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you have a wedding or any other type of formal soirée, this is the dress category you want to be shopping. It’s beyond annoying when you have a bloated sensation and need to get to a fancy event, which is why looser dresses like this one are absolutely ideal. In fact, it’s the perfect disguise for any day you’re not feeling like the queen you are!
More party dresses we love:
- PRETTYGARDEN Satin Twist Front V-Neck Maxi Dress — $43 at Amazon!
- ZESICA Satin One Shoulder Tie Waist Minidress — starting at $30 on Amazon!
- EXLURA Bow Neck Long Puff Sleeve Babydoll Minidress — just $20 at Amazon!
- Alfred Sung One-Shoulder Satin Gown — $252 at Nordstrom!
- ZESICA Tiered Ruffle Midi Dress — starting at $43 on Amazon!
- PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Ruched Minidress — starting at $29 on Amazon!
