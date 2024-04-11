Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to her skincare routine, actress and television producer Sarah Jessica Parker likes to keep it simple. She doesn’t “want to get involved” in an elaborate 10-step routine and prefers to cut it down to three products instead. The best way to do that? By starting with a multitasking yet highly-effective moisturizer.

In an interview with Allure, the iconic Sex and the City star shared how, in a partnership with RoC skincare, she selected the three products to be in her limited-edition kit — all of which she’s liked “for a while now.” One of those few products was the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Moisturizer, which Parker said she’s “very devoted” to.

“It’s nice to have products in life you really use and believe in,” she said.

Cutting down what would be three steps of a skincare routine into just one, Parker joked that this moisturizer is good “for lazy people” like her. It combines an everyday moisturizer with vitamin C and a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. A powerful antioxidant, the vitamin C is there to help brighten and tighten the skin. Then the SPF comes in to help shield the skin from UVA and UVB rays and prevent any future signs of aging. Plus, it doesn’t leave any white cast, which Parker said allows it to “[layer] well” under makeup.

Beyond washing her face, the only other steps in Parker’s routine are “serum, moisturizer and maybe one other thing.” For serum, she uses the Multi Correxion 10% vitamin C face serum and eye balm. After, she’ll take what’s left from her face and use it on her hands. “I think if it’s good for my face, it’s got to be good for my hands,” she said.

Though Parker said she likes to take a “graceful” approach to aging, reviewers like this one rave about it for how well this product “smooths out wrinkles.” In fact, it’s garnered over 6,300 five-star ratings to date, many of which are accompanied by glowing reviews.

“Since I started using this, dark spots near my eyes have started to fade and my tiny wrinkles have started to fade,” another shopper said. “It is deeply moisturizing.”

Join Parker, along with 800 other shoppers who have bought this product in the last month, in extracting the benefits of this moisturizer. With a decent price point, it comes in at $27 on Amazon, which shoppers say is “worth every penny.”

Get the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Moisturizer for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

