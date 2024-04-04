Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you tired of your skin feeling dehydrated and dull? We get it. When the seasons change, that’s when your skin becomes more susceptible to dryness. If you combine these conditions with signs of aging, it can further exacerbate your skin ailments. If you’re looking for a way to get your skin back in shape, we have you covered! We found a hydrating and nourishing set of under-eye patches that will help your skin appear younger and fresh — and they’re only $47 at Amazon!

These Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches will become your new favorite beauty secret — seriously! If you’re looking for a way to revitalize your eyes, these patches are essentially a shot of espresso for your under-eye area. They feature cucumber extract, allantoin, aloe, chamomile and niacinamide to detox, nourish, hydrate and de-puff the appearance of the skin, soothe the skin and improve the appearance of an uneven skin tone.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use these eye patches, start by using the enclosed spatula to gently lift and separate a gel patch. Next, apply it onto a clean, dry under-eye area and repeat on the other side. Then, relax and enjoy the patches for 10 to 15 minutes. Finally, discard them after usage and gently pat the remaining serum into the skin.

While reviewing and gushing over these eye patches, a satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “I will admit these are a bit pricey, but I’m happy to report it’s because THEY ACTUALLY WORK! I’ve tried so many options, and most of them burn my skin, but these don’t do that. They feel great, and I can see a difference when I remove them. I will never go back to anything else!”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “These eye patches are amazing, and they feel so good. I would highly recommend them.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to hydrate and detox your under-eye area, these satisfying cucumber eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth could do the trick!

