Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tired of waking up to tired-looking eyes? Even when we get a good night’s sleep, we’re still prone to puffy under-eye bags, dark circles and wrinkles. It’s a nightmare!

Related: 11 Beauty Bestsellers on Sale at Amazon for Up to 58% Off They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder — we say beauty is in the cart of the shopper! From haircare to skincare, beauty buys can boost radiance and confidence. But many of these must-haves cost a pretty penny, and we definitely don’t have a budget for a brand-new cosmetics collection. Thank You! […]

Luckily, we have a solution that doesn’t require any procedures or painful treatments. Applying under-eye masks can reduce puffiness and fine lines while boosting hydration and radiance. Plus, these cooling eye gels feel like a trip to the spa (pro tip: keep these patches in the fridge)!

Below are our 11 editor-approved choices, all of which have received rave reviews. Treat yourself or your gal pals to these bestselling under-eye masks!

Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks

Good as gold! These gold under-eye masks are the number one bestseller in Eye Wrinkle Pads and Patches on Amazon.

Was $31 You Save 29% On Sale: $22 See It!

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Under-Eye Patches

Rosé all day! Cheers to these chilled under-eye patches that reduce dark circles and hydrate skin.

$14.00 See It!

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Cool as a cucumber! This 60-count tub of cucumber hydra-gels from Peter Thomas Roth is so soothing. Say bye-bye to dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles with these eye patches!

$55.00 See It!

Grace & Stella Restoring Under-Eye Masks With Retinol

The newest drop from cult-favorite brand Grace & Stella, these restoring under-eye masks revitalize tired eyes while you sleep so you can wake up fresh. Each of the 24 pairs comes in individually wrapped packages for extra juiciness. These eye gels make the greatest gifts!

$20.00 See It!

Patchology Perk Up Hydrating Under-Eye Masks with Green Tea

Just like a shot of espresso, these under-eye masks will help you wake up. Infused with green tea, these energizing eye masks are part aromatherapy, part skincare.

$14.00 See It!

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Hydra-Gel Under-Eye Patches

Packed with hyaluronic acid, these ultra-hydrating eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth will moisturize dry skin, smooth fine lines and diminish dark circles.

$55.00 See It!

Related: 15 Items to Nail a Simple Mom-Approved Makeup Routine Listen, we know that being a mom is tough — it is a full-time job after all… on top of your full-time job. That said, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice feeling and looking good to take care of your family. Makeup is a quick and easy way to boost confidence, and there are plenty of […]

Patchology Illuminating Eye Masks

Look on the bright side with these Patchology Illuminating Eye Masks! In just five minutes, these patches will leave your skin with a hydrated glow.

$14.00 See It!

Grace & Stella Award-Winning Pink Under-Eye Masks

Think pink! These award-winning under-eye masks by Grace & Stella are cooling, moisturizing and revitalizing.

Was $31 You Save 29% On Sale: $22 See It!

Patchology Firming Eye Masks

Chill out with these firming eye masks by Patchology! These cooling masks will de-puff your under-eyes and reduce dark circles.

$15.00 See It!

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

The gold standard! Made with 24K gold, these luxe eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth lift and firm the under-eye area for youthful radiance.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$75.00 See It!

Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels

Formulated with resveratrol, niacinamide, and vitamin C, these Bubbly Eye Gels soothe and nourish skin. Divine!

$14.00 See It!