Tired of waking up to tired-looking eyes? Even when we get a good night’s sleep, we’re still prone to puffy under-eye bags, dark circles and wrinkles. It’s a nightmare!
Luckily, we have a solution that doesn’t require any procedures or painful treatments. Applying under-eye masks can reduce puffiness and fine lines while boosting hydration and radiance. Plus, these cooling eye gels feel like a trip to the spa (pro tip: keep these patches in the fridge)!
Below are our 11 editor-approved choices, all of which have received rave reviews. Treat yourself or your gal pals to these bestselling under-eye masks!
Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks
Good as gold! These gold under-eye masks are the number one bestseller in Eye Wrinkle Pads and Patches on Amazon.
Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Under-Eye Patches
Rosé all day! Cheers to these chilled under-eye patches that reduce dark circles and hydrate skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Cool as a cucumber! This 60-count tub of cucumber hydra-gels from Peter Thomas Roth is so soothing. Say bye-bye to dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles with these eye patches!
Grace & Stella Restoring Under-Eye Masks With Retinol
The newest drop from cult-favorite brand Grace & Stella, these restoring under-eye masks revitalize tired eyes while you sleep so you can wake up fresh. Each of the 24 pairs comes in individually wrapped packages for extra juiciness. These eye gels make the greatest gifts!
Patchology Perk Up Hydrating Under-Eye Masks with Green Tea
Just like a shot of espresso, these under-eye masks will help you wake up. Infused with green tea, these energizing eye masks are part aromatherapy, part skincare.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Hydra-Gel Under-Eye Patches
Packed with hyaluronic acid, these ultra-hydrating eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth will moisturize dry skin, smooth fine lines and diminish dark circles.
Patchology Illuminating Eye Masks
Look on the bright side with these Patchology Illuminating Eye Masks! In just five minutes, these patches will leave your skin with a hydrated glow.
Grace & Stella Award-Winning Pink Under-Eye Masks
Think pink! These award-winning under-eye masks by Grace & Stella are cooling, moisturizing and revitalizing.
Patchology Firming Eye Masks
Chill out with these firming eye masks by Patchology! These cooling masks will de-puff your under-eyes and reduce dark circles.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
The gold standard! Made with 24K gold, these luxe eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth lift and firm the under-eye area for youthful radiance.
Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels
Formulated with resveratrol, niacinamide, and vitamin C, these Bubbly Eye Gels soothe and nourish skin. Divine!