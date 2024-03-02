15 Items to Nail a Simple Mom-Approved Makeup Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Listen, we know that being a mom is tough — it is a full-time job after all… on top of your full-time job. That said, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice feeling and looking good to take care of your family. Makeup is a quick and easy way to boost confidence, and there are plenty of products that can give you a lift if you’re short on time or running around with your littles. That’s why we curated some of our favorite mom-approved makeup products that will help you feel like yourself. The below products are simple, easy to use and affordable! Your new mom era is loading…

Best Mom-Approved Face Makeup

1. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Under-Eye Concealer: Even if the kids keep you awake at all hours of the night (you know how newborns and toddlers are!), this concealer works like a magic eraser for dark circles. Just dab the sponge applicator under your eyes and gently blend to fake a full night’s sleep!

2. Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40: With your busy lifestyle, you probably don’t have time to commit to a full skincare routine — that’s why multi-tasking makeup-skincare hybrids can change your life. This lightweight skin serum quickly evens out skin tone and offers sun protection with SPF 40!

3. L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion: All of the other moms you hang around will question how you have a vacation-level radiance during school drop-off while wearing this $17 lotion that can be worn on its own or mixed into foundation.

4. e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi Stick: Add a pop of color to your cheeks (or lips or eyes) in seconds with a swipe of this handy chubby multi-stick. It’s so small, you can store it in your purse for quick touchups. We won’t blame you if you ditch every other product for this.

5. Mario Badescu Facial Spray: Take a moment for yourself — away from the kids’ demands — and treat yourself to a rejuvenating spritz of this rose water facial spray. It ensures your makeup stays intact all day and the soothing scent will energize you so you can get back to being a superhuman.

Best Mom-Approved Lip Makeup

6. Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint: If you want a lip color you can swipe on and forget about, you’ll fall in love with this K-beauty lip stain. Once dried it stays in place all day long, even through meals!

7. eos 100% Natural & Organic Lip Balm Sticks: Not a fan of color? These buttery balms coat lips in cushiony hydration and are an easy no-frills pick for any mom who wants to keep their makeup simple.

8. Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Gloss with SPF 20 Sun Protection: I’m convinced two-in-one products, like this handy gloss, were specially made for moms! While imparting lips with a pretty sheen, it also protects against harmful sun rays with SPF 20!

9. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick: On days when you have some extra time to get ready, a little bit of lipstick can help you feel like a million bucks. This luxurious formula from Revlon comes in a ton of pretty colors, nourishes lips and is super affordable!

10. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: You deserve to treat yourself! Dab this luxe lip mask onto your pout in the daytime for a pretty glaze, or slather it on at night to completely restore your lips come morning.

Best Mom-Approved Eye Makeup

11. essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara: You need a mascara that can survive your little ones’ meltdowns (and your own!) It doesn’t get much better than this $5 pick from essence!

12. Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick: Who has the time to mess around with eyeshadow palettes? This slim stick allows you to swipe, blend and go for simple eye makeup looks when you’re in a hurry.

13. Revlon Crème Eyeshadow: Why waste money on a palette when you only use one color? The solution is this little pot — the creamy color locks into place once set so you can go 24 hours without creasing!

14. NYX Professional Makeup Control Freak Eyebrow Gel: You’d be surprised by how a bit of clear brow gel can make you look and feel more put together. This will become your secret weapon on your busiest days!

15. Rimmel London Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer Eyeliner: Take our advice… ditch the black eyeliner and replace it with a subtle brown hue. It doesn’t look as harsh and accentuates your eyes in the best way.

