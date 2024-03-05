11 Beauty Bestsellers on Sale at Amazon for Up to 58% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder — we say beauty is in the cart of the shopper! From haircare to skincare, beauty buys can boost radiance and confidence. But many of these must-haves cost a pretty penny, and we definitely don’t have a budget for a brand-new cosmetics collection.

Don’t want to splurge on beauty bestsellers? Don’t worry about it! We found 11 deals on the most popular beauty products from Amazon. Makeup and masks and moisturizers, oh my! Shop these staples on sale for up to 58% off.

You save: 50% Burt's Bees Lip Balm Easter Basket Stuffers Wa: $6 $12 Description Spread the love with this Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Easter Basket Stuffers! On sale for 50% off, this value pack includes the original flavor, as well as strawberry, coconut & pear and vanilla bean. Yum! See It!

You save: 12% L'Oréal Paris Makeup Lumi Glotion Was: $15 $17 Description You glow, girl! Beloved by celebs (including Martha Stewart and Lala Kent!) and customers, this L’Oréal Paris Makeup Lumi Glotion is part skin tint, part primer and part highlighter. See It!

You save: 32% COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Was: $17 $25 Description This essence is the no. 1 bestseller in serums on Amazon! Snail mucin may sound like an odd ingredient, but it delivers powerful moisture to the skin. See It!

You save: 18% Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer Was: $9 $11 Description Withover 200,000 reviews, this beauty product is the no. 1 bestseller in eye concealers on Amazon. Paige DeSorbo once said that this concealer ‘kind of changes my whole life,’ thanks to the dual-sided applicator brush. See It!

You save: 30% CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Was: $14 $20 Description If you have sensitive skin, this CeraVe PM facial moisturizer will be your new best friend. Packed with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this lightweight lotion gently hydrates your skin without weighing it down. See It!

You save: 11% Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Hair Set Was: $16 $18 Description Don’t want to damage your hair with hot tools? Try this heatless curling hair set instead — it’s the no. 1 bestseller in hair rollers on Amazon! See It!

You save: 29% Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes Was: $10 $14 Description Whether you’re traveling or touching up your makeup on the go, these Neutrogena makeup remover wipes are compact and convenient. These ultra-soft towelettes even remove waterproof makeup, cleansing and conditioning your skin. See It!

You save: 27% eos Shea Better Body Lotion Was: $8 $11 Description You may be familiar with the eos brand from the cult-favorite lip balm, but this body lotion is just as soft and hydrating. With notes of whipped vanilla, soft musk and cozy caramel, this delectable moisturizer feels like your favorite dessert! See It!

You save: 17% L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up Was: $10 $12 Description Cover up stray grays with this L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up. Kelly Ripa said that this is the ‘best’ spray for concealing gray hair. See It!