11 Beauty Bestsellers on Sale at Amazon for Up to 58% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder — we say beauty is in the cart of the shopper! From haircare to skincare, beauty buys can boost radiance and confidence. But many of these must-haves cost a pretty penny, and we definitely don’t have a budget for a brand-new cosmetics collection.

Don’t want to splurge on beauty bestsellers? Don’t worry about it! We found 11 deals on the most popular beauty products from Amazon. Makeup and masks and moisturizers, oh my! Shop these staples on sale for up to 58% off.

Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) - Golden Under Eye Mask Amino Acid & Collagen, Under Eye Mask for Face, Dark Circles and Puffiness, Beauty & Personal Care
CÉLOR
You save: 25%

CÉLOR Gold Under-Eye Masks

$15$20
  • Description
Good as gold! Made with collagen, these gold under-eye masks smooth wrinkles, reduce dark circles and de-puff swollen eyes.
See It!
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Easter Basket Stuffers - Beeswax, Strawberry, Coconut and Pear, and Vanilla Bean Pack, With Responsibly Sourced Beeswax, Tint-Free, Natural Lip Treatment, 4 Tubes, 0.15 oz.
Burt's Bees
You save: 50%

Burt's Bees Lip Balm Easter Basket Stuffers

$6$12
  • Description
Spread the love with this Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Easter Basket Stuffers! On sale for 50% off, this value pack includes the original flavor, as well as strawberry, coconut & pear and vanilla bean. Yum!
See It!
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter Skin Tint, for an All Day Radiant Glow, Medium, 1.35 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris
You save: 12%

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Lumi Glotion

$15$17
  • Description
You glow, girl! Beloved by celebs (including Martha Stewart and Lala Kent!) and customers, this L’Oréal Paris Makeup Lumi Glotion is part skin tint, part primer and part highlighter.
See It!
Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Coco Colada, 18 oz, Ultra Hydrating and Exfoliating Scrub for Nourishing Essential Body Care
Tree Hut
You save: 58%

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Coco Colada

$8$19
  • Description
The no. 1 bestseller in body scrubs on amazon, this shea sugar scrub exfoliates to reveal soft, smooth skin. Plus, it smells like a piña colada!
See It!
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skincare
COSRX
You save: 32%

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

$17$25
  • Description
This essence is the no. 1 bestseller in serums on Amazon! Snail mucin may sound like an odd ingredient, but it delivers powerful moisture to the skin.
See It!
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 110, 1 Count (Packaging May Vary)
MAYBELLINE
You save: 18%

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

$9$11
  • Description
Withover 200,000 reviews, this beauty product is the no. 1 bestseller in eye concealers on Amazon. Paige DeSorbo once said that this concealer ‘kind of changes my whole life,’ thanks to the dual-sided applicator brush.
See It!
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion | Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide | Ultra-Lightweight, Oil-Free Moisturizer for Face | 3 Ounce
CeraVe
You save: 30%

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

$14$20
  • Description
If you have sensitive skin, this CeraVe PM facial moisturizer will be your new best friend. Packed with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this lightweight lotion gently hydrates your skin without weighing it down.
See It!

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set - Hair Rollers for Heatless Curls | Heatless Hair Curlers Overnight Curls | Hair Curlers to Sleep in | Heatless Curling Rod Headband | Heatless Curler - SunsetTieDye
Kitsch
You save: 11%

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Hair Set

$16$18
  • Description
Don’t want to damage your hair with hot tools? Try this heatless curling hair set instead — it’s the no. 1 bestseller in hair rollers on Amazon!
See It!
Neutrogena Makeup Wipes
Neutrogena
You save: 29%

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes

$10$14
  • Description
Whether you’re traveling or touching up your makeup on the go, these Neutrogena makeup remover wipes are compact and convenient. These ultra-soft towelettes even remove waterproof makeup, cleansing and conditioning your skin.
See It!
eos Shea Better Body Lotion- Vanilla Cashmere, 24-Hour Moisture Skin Care, Lightweight & Non-Greasy, Made with Natural Shea, Vegan, 16 fl oz
eos
You save: 27%

eos Shea Better Body Lotion

$8$11
  • Description
You may be familiar with the eos brand from the cult-favorite lip balm, but this body lotion is just as soft and hydrating. With notes of whipped vanilla, soft musk and cozy caramel, this delectable moisturizer feels like your favorite dessert!
See It!
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray Dark Brown 2 oz.
L’Oréal Paris
You save: 17%

L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up

$10$12
  • Description
Cover up stray grays with this L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up. Kelly Ripa said that this is the ‘best’ spray for concealing gray hair.
See It!

loreal-facial-tanning-drops

