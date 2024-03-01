Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty enthusiasts are no strangers to dropping major coins on their favorite hair and skincare products. Achieving professional-grade results from the comfort of your own home is always worth the hefty price tag. Thankfully, our credit cards can breathe a sigh of relief. Dermstore is hosting its Beauty Refresh Sale and it has so many goodies up for grabs.

Related: Sunday Riley! EltaMD! Only Days Left to Shop the Dermstore Anniversary Sale It’s one of beauty’s biggest events of the year — the Dermstore Anniversary Sale! Haven’t been able to check out all of the goodies yet? No worries, because there’s still time left to shop… though not much! From now through August 17, you can use code CHEERS for up to 25% off eligible items in this […]

From now through March 10, shoppers can receive up to 20% off their bestselling brands with the code: REFRESH. That means you can stock up on beauty essentials from Sunday Riley, Murad, iS Clinical, Augustinus Bader and so many others without breaking the bank.

BIOEFFECT EGF Plumping and Firming Serum

There’s nothing like snagging a product that delivers jaw-dropping results. This serum reduces signs of aging and delivers a youthful glow. (Editor’s note: This may be my favorite skincare product of all time — period.)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This product comes with a hefty price tag, but the benefits are totally worth the cost. This luxurious cream is formulated with fatty acids and antioxidants to revive the complexion and soothe dryness.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Now and then, our skin can use a little boost. This vitamin C-enriched serum helps skin feel firmer, plumper and radiant.

NuFACE Trinity+ Sandy Rose Starter Kit

Smooth, sculpt and lift muscles in the face and neck, courtesy of this viral microcurrent device.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

This two-step daily peel has gone viral on social media so many times. Influencers and ordinary shoppers alike can’t get enough of it, because it lifts away dead skin cells, plus tones and smoothes skin while hydrating and promoting elasticity.

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

If taking care of your hair topped your list of resolutions this year, you’ll want to try out this shampoo. Along with gently cleansing the hair and scalp, it strengthens and adds body and shine.

Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster

If you’re looking to revive a dull uneven complexion, get your hands on this brightening serum. Enriched with vitamin C, this booster brightens and protects against environmental damage.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Serum

Get ready to treat your skin to some TLC. This hydrating overnight serum improves the appearance of wrinkles and smooths skin tone and texture.

EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser

Shoppers with sensitive skin, rise! This pH-balanced, oil-free cleanser is made with a self-foaming formula that removes impurities without irritating sensitive skin types.

If you’re looking for more essentials to add to your skincare routine, read ahead for more sale items!