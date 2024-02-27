Your account
11 Beauty Essentials That Will Give You a Sun-Kissed Glow for Spring

By
glowy sun-kissed beauty
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

You glow, girl! Winter has taken a toll on our complexion. Our skin hasn’t seen the sun in months, and it shows! Between our dry texture and our dull color, we look more like a ghost than a golden goddess. But spring is right around the corner, so it’s time to prep our skin for brighter days ahead!

If you want to get a gorgeous glow for warmer weather, then we’ve got the skincare staples you need! From self-tanners to highlighters, these beauty essentials will revive your summer radiance.

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter Skin Tint, for an All Day Radiant Glow, Medium, 1.35 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris
You save: 18%

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

$14$17
  • Description
L’Oréal Paris’ Lumi Glotion is one of our holy grail beauty products! This silky-smooth lotion glides onto your skin for a moisturized, radiant glow. You can use this color tint as a primer, foundation or highlighter. Martha Stewart wore this bestseller when shooting her Sports Illustrated Swim cover!
See It!
TAN-LUXE The Face Anti-Age - Rejuvenating Self-Tan Drops, 30ml - Cruelty & Toxin Free - Light/Medium
TAN-LUXE

Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops

$50
  • Description
Want to tan your face without staining your sheets? Kelly Ripa recommends these Tan-Luxe self-tan drops! ‘This product is kind of remarkable,’ the TV host said. ‘It stains nothing!’
See It!
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Complexion Booster For A Glowing, Soft-Focus Look, Infused With Hyaluronic Acid, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 5 Medium/Tan
e.l.f.

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

$14
  • Description
Packed with hyaluronic acid, this e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter provides light coverage with a luminous glow. According to one review, this product is a ‘game-changer for those seeking a natural, dewy complexion without the heaviness of a traditional foundation.’
See It!
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator - Luminizer for Glowing Skin, Wear Alone or Under Makeup - Starglow (1 fl oz)
Saie

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator

$28
  • Description
A cult-favorite beauty product, the Saie Glowy Super Gel leaves your skin with a lovely lightweight glow. You can wear this illuminator on its own, under foundation as a primer or over glam as a highlighter.
See It!
ICONIC LONDON Prep-Set-Glow | Hydrating + Setting + Glowing Spray, 3-in-1 Formula for a Dewy, Radiant Finish, Cruelty-Free, Vegan Makeup, 120ml / 4.22 fl oz
ICONIC LONDON

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow

$29
  • Description
This Iconic London radiant hydrating mist sets your makeup while adding a gorgeous glow. Rich in antioxidants, this multi-purpose spray sprinkles subtle shine all over.
See It!
b.tan Violet Self Tanner Kit | Fall In Love at First Tan Bundle - Dark Self Tan Mousse w Self Tanning Mitt Applicator, 1 Hour Sunless Tanner, Fast Self Tan, No Fake Tan Smell, Vegan, 6.7 Fl Oz
B.TAN

b.tan Self-Tanner Kit

$15
  • Description
This b.tan kit is the number one bestseller in body self-tanners on Amazon! And for $15, you really can’t beat this deal. We love how the violet-based mousse gives our skin a dark tan without any orange undertones.
See It!

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum Drops. Replenishing Face and Body Bronzing Serum for Fine Lines and Wrinkles (30 mL / 1 Fl Oz)
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

$38
  • Description
Alix Earle made these Drunk Elephant drops go viral last year, but now they’re back in stock! We suggest mixing these bronzing drops with your favorite moisturizer for a hydrated glow.
See It!
Physicians Formula Mini Murumuru Butter Bronzer Cream Shimmer Face Makeup, Bronzer, Dermatologist Tested, Clean Beauty, Vegan, Cruelty Free
Physicians Formula

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

$7
  • Description
With over 41,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular bronzer delivers ‘perfect color’ without breaking the bank. Infused with vitamins and pearl pigments, the silky-soft formula melts into your skin.
See It!
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

$40
  • Description
If you want to give your skin a glow-up, then try this Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow! One shopper said that this face oil is ‘like giving my skin a daily VIP treatment. It’s as if Sunday Riley crafted a bottle of confidence and glow.’
See It!
Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit - All Natural Sunless Tanning (Dark) | Instant Lotion with Bronzer Mitt Applicator Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing
Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit

$39
  • Description
This is one of our all-time favorite self tanners! The mousse leaves your skin with natural-looking color that smells like a tropical vacation. This kit comes with a tanning mat for even application.
See It!

 

Bonus: Dibs Beauty Status Stick

DIBS Beauty Status Stick in Good Life Gold

This award-winning Status Stick from Dibs Beauty glides on like a dream and smells like your favorite dessert! Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva called this product her “favorite highlighter” in a TikTok video. “I just think it’s so pretty,” the content creator said. “Glowing, baby, glowing. I am obsessed with it.”

$36.00
See It!

amazon-ermonn-crochet-cardigan

