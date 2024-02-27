Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You glow, girl! Winter has taken a toll on our complexion. Our skin hasn’t seen the sun in months, and it shows! Between our dry texture and our dull color, we look more like a ghost than a golden goddess. But spring is right around the corner, so it’s time to prep our skin for brighter days ahead!
If you want to get a gorgeous glow for warmer weather, then we’ve got the skincare staples you need! From self-tanners to highlighters, these beauty essentials will revive your summer radiance.
L’Oréal Paris’ Lumi Glotion is one of our holy grail beauty products! This silky-smooth lotion glides onto your skin for a moisturized, radiant glow. You can use this color tint as a primer, foundation or highlighter. Martha Stewart wore this bestseller when shooting her Sports Illustrated Swim cover!
Packed with hyaluronic acid, this e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter provides light coverage with a luminous glow. According to one review, this product is a ‘game-changer for those seeking a natural, dewy complexion without the heaviness of a traditional foundation.’
A cult-favorite beauty product, the Saie Glowy Super Gel leaves your skin with a lovely lightweight glow. You can wear this illuminator on its own, under foundation as a primer or over glam as a highlighter.
This b.tan kit is the number one bestseller in body self-tanners on Amazon! And for $15, you really can’t beat this deal. We love how the violet-based mousse gives our skin a dark tan without any orange undertones.
If you want to give your skin a glow-up, then try this Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow! One shopper said that this face oil is ‘like giving my skin a daily VIP treatment. It’s as if Sunday Riley crafted a bottle of confidence and glow.’
This award-winning Status Stick from Dibs Beauty glides on like a dream and smells like your favorite dessert! Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva called this product her “favorite highlighter” in a TikTok video. “I just think it’s so pretty,” the content creator said. “Glowing, baby, glowing. I am obsessed with it.”
