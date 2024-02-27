Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You glow, girl! Winter has taken a toll on our complexion. Our skin hasn’t seen the sun in months, and it shows! Between our dry texture and our dull color, we look more like a ghost than a golden goddess. But spring is right around the corner, so it’s time to prep our skin for brighter days ahead!

If you want to get a gorgeous glow for warmer weather, then we’ve got the skincare staples you need! From self-tanners to highlighters, these beauty essentials will revive your summer radiance.

You save: 18% L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Was: $14 $17 Description L’Oréal Paris’ Lumi Glotion is one of our holy grail beauty products! This silky-smooth lotion glides onto your skin for a moisturized, radiant glow. You can use this color tint as a primer, foundation or highlighter. Martha Stewart wore this bestseller when shooting her Sports Illustrated Swim cover! See It!

Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops Price: $50 Description Want to tan your face without staining your sheets? Kelly Ripa recommends these Tan-Luxe self-tan drops! ‘This product is kind of remarkable,’ the TV host said. ‘It stains nothing!’ See It!

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter Price: $14 Description Packed with hyaluronic acid, this e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter provides light coverage with a luminous glow. According to one review, this product is a ‘game-changer for those seeking a natural, dewy complexion without the heaviness of a traditional foundation.’ See It!

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator Price: $28 Description A cult-favorite beauty product, the Saie Glowy Super Gel leaves your skin with a lovely lightweight glow. You can wear this illuminator on its own, under foundation as a primer or over glam as a highlighter. See It!

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow Price: $29 Description This Iconic London radiant hydrating mist sets your makeup while adding a gorgeous glow. Rich in antioxidants, this multi-purpose spray sprinkles subtle shine all over. See It!

b.tan Self-Tanner Kit Price: $15 Description This b.tan kit is the number one bestseller in body self-tanners on Amazon! And for $15, you really can’t beat this deal. We love how the violet-based mousse gives our skin a dark tan without any orange undertones. See It!

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Price: $38 Description Alix Earle made these Drunk Elephant drops go viral last year, but now they’re back in stock! We suggest mixing these bronzing drops with your favorite moisturizer for a hydrated glow. See It!

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Price: $7 Description With over 41,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular bronzer delivers ‘perfect color’ without breaking the bank. Infused with vitamins and pearl pigments, the silky-soft formula melts into your skin. See It!

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Price: $40 Description If you want to give your skin a glow-up, then try this Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow! One shopper said that this face oil is ‘like giving my skin a daily VIP treatment. It’s as if Sunday Riley crafted a bottle of confidence and glow.’ See It!

Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit Price: $39 Description This is one of our all-time favorite self tanners! The mousse leaves your skin with natural-looking color that smells like a tropical vacation. This kit comes with a tanning mat for even application. See It!

Bonus: Dibs Beauty Status Stick

This award-winning Status Stick from Dibs Beauty glides on like a dream and smells like your favorite dessert! Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva called this product her “favorite highlighter” in a TikTok video. “I just think it’s so pretty,” the content creator said. “Glowing, baby, glowing. I am obsessed with it.”

$36.00 See It!