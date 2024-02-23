Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although February is the shortest month of the year, there’s been no shortage of standout beauty launches. Some of your favorite brands, including Summer Fridays, Garnier and La Roche-Posay, have been busy cooking up skin, makeup and hair products that will change your life (seriously!). I’ve spent the past few weeks trialing countless new formulas and the 17 picks below are worthy of a shining spot on your vanity. What are you waiting for? Your new beauty staple may just be on this list…

1. Live Tinted HueGuard Skin Tint SPF 50: I’ll admit that while I hoard face sunscreens (there are about 12 different ones scattered across my vanity at the moment), this one has quickly become my holy grail SPF. The gorgeous makeup-skincare hybrid imparts lightweight, tone-evening coverage and leaves behind a golden hour radiance. I receive endless compliments on my complexion every time I wear it — people are shocked when I respond, “Thanks, it’s my sunscreen!” — just $42!

2. Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Whipped Shea Body Butter: Sure, Tree Hut’s Whipped Shea Body Butter has been around for a few years, but the new Moroccan Rose scent earned it a top spot on this list. The pillowy-soft texture melts into skin while a blend of tea rose, bergamot and amber enliven my senses. Slathering this onto my body after a rejuvenating shower feels like pure indulgence — just $10!

3. Kopari Sun Shield On-the-Glow Sheer Stick Sunscreen SPF 40: Kopari is out here making sun care more fun! This unassuming glitter stick actually packs on impressive SPF 40 UVA/UVB protection. I love gliding the vitamin E-infused formula all over my body: It nourishes my skin and imparts an enviable shimmer thanks to mica — just $29!

4. Not Your Mother’s Balancing Act Soothing Scalp Serum: If dry weather is wreaking havoc on your scalp, causing itchiness, flaking and irritation, this affordable serum can banish those issues. Filled with pre- and post-biotics, it balances the scalp’s microbiome helping to hydrate and nourish, and create the ideal environment for hair to thrive — just $12!

5. Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body + Face Wash: Dermatologists have been recommending Lubriderm’s gentle body lotions for years. Now you can round out your body routine with the new body wash. Especially great for sensitive skin, the lightly scented wash intensely hydrates skin with shea butter and pro-ceramides, while cleansing away the debris of the day — just $10!

6. Milani Color Fetish Lip Stain: Hate reapplying your lip color throughout the day? Same. Luckily, my lips maintain a just-bitten glaze through hours of wear (and meals!) when I swipe this new stain. It coats my pout in a comfortable veil of hydration and transforms from a gloss to a semi-matte stain with wear. It may just be the most low-effort lippie ever! — just $10!

7. AKT The Deodorant Balm: Developed by two of London’s top West End performers, this sustainable deodorant balm has been a staple amongst Beyonce‘s backup dancers for how it combats sweat. Plus, with fun scents like Orange Grove and Columbia Road, it turns the mundane task of applying deodorant into a luxurious experience — just $29!

8. Tower28 Lipsoftie Tinted Lip Treatment: If you struggle with dry winter lips, this new treatment may just be the remedy. The intensely hydrating formula works as a nourishing mask and a gloss. Choose from five juicy tints and watch your lips go from cracked to kissable — just $16!

9. Summer Fridays Birthday Cake Lip Butter Balm: My friends have raved about this soothing glossy balm for years…and I finally understand the hype. Compared to other similar products, this one actually keeps lips comfortable and protected for hours. The delightful new birthday cake scent — which has a subtly shimmery baby pink hue — is simply the icing on top of a delectable treat for my lips — just $24!

10. Virtue Damage Reverse Serum: Research shows that this miracle-working leave-in hair treatment repairs 98% of split ends in one use! Those are big claims to make, but I can fully attest. My hair looks and feels stronger, longer and more resilient since I started using this a month ago — just $60!

11. Cover FX Power Play Foundation: Cover FX is back and better than ever with an entire line of revamped clean complexion formulas. One standout is this foundation which comes in 20 diverse shades, contains skin-loving hydrators like hyaluronic acid and provides a your-skin-but-better finish – just $44!

12. Native Whole Body Deodorant Spray: Your pits aren’t the only thing that sweats. With the help of Native’s new deodorant spray, you can protect and refresh every part of your body for up to 72 hours — just $14!

13. Dae Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo: Powder dry shampoos are the hair refreshers of the future, and Dae’s new drop is leading the pack. Not only does this absorb excess oil and grime, but it also volumizes hair and imparts a fresh citrus scent. A few pumps of this and no one will guess it’s been three or four days since your last wash day — just $30!

14. Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment: Bond treatments are considered the gold standard for repairing damaged strands, but many of them are incredibly expensive. Garnier is here to make hair-bond care more accessible with a full line that includes this pre-shampoo treatment. Simply apply this to damp hair and let it sit for five minutes before continuing with the rest of your routine to reap the restorative benefits — just $10!

15. Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment: Say so long to frizz in just 60 seconds with this fast-acting in-shower treatment. Apply it to damp hair after shampoo and conditioner, leave it on for one minute, then rinse and style as wish to see the frizz-resistant results in action — just $32!

16. Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Bronzer: The bronzer for busy people, this buildable gel-cream seamlessly imparts a sun-kissed glow, making it look like you went on vacation even if you’ve been chilling in the snow all winter long — just $22!

17. La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum: La Roche-Posay spent the last 18 years researching and developing Melasyl, the star ingredient in this serum. The lightweight formula is suitable for all skin tones and quickly fades dark spots caused by hyperpigmentation, sun damage and acne — just $45!

