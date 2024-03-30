Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Springtime is the perfect time to reinvent your skincare routines! Whether your face is in dire need of revitalization or you want to further boost your beauty regimen, finding the right products — i.e., an under-eye serum can do the trick. Under-eye serums can help reduce the appearance of dark circles while also bringing a glimmer and shiny finish to your skin. We found a simple under-eye cream that will help you look your best all year round — and it’s 20% off now at Amazon!

Related: The Best Vitamin C Serums Recommended by Dermatologists Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD The doctor is in with the best vitamin C serums that will help you glow from the inside out. With the best derm-recommended serums, people will be clutching their pearls […]

This Dongyu 5% Caffeine Eye Serum and Under Eye Roller Cream is an easy way to elevate your skin and knock a few years off your face — seriously! This cream strives to reduce the appearance of dark circles with the help of caffeine and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, acetyl hexapeptide, Camellia Sinensis, and glutathione to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Further, this serum will help tighten the skin and provide long-lasting hydration without causing dryness. Also, this formula comes in a 360-degree cooling stainless steel roller-ball applicator, which makes application easier.

Get the Dongyu 5% Caffeine Eye Serum and Under Eye Roller for $16 (was $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this serum, pump up the roller, and roll a decent amount on top of the under-eye skin and massage it in. It’s normal to feel a bit of tingling or warmth after application, so don’t worry! This product is suitable for most skin types, but if you have sensitive skin, it’s best to consult a dermatologist before adding this product to your lineup. Did we mention that this eye serum is only $16 right now?

In regards to this effective eye cream, one Amazon reviewer noted, “We have really enjoyed this product. I loved that it came in a dual pack so we could keep one in each of our “bedroom level” bathrooms. The roller is well-designed, easy to use, and we have had zero issues with clogging. The serum itself is cooling, comforting, and has made a real difference in the darkness near the corner of my eyes. I would highly suggest it!”

Another reviewer gushed, “I bought this as a daily deal item and wasn’t sure what to expect out of it, but I like it a lot! I use this in the morning, and I have noticed a big difference in the puffiness under my eyes! A little goes a LONG way, and the coolness of the roller feels great.”

Additionally, if you’re looking for way to add a nice glow to your beauty looks this spring — and alleviate wrinkles and dark circles, this caffeinated eye cream could be your next gem!

See it: Get the Dongyu 5% Caffeine Eye Serum and Under Eye Roller for $16 (was $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Dongyu here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!