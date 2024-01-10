Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you have a jam-packed schedule, it’s not always easy to get an adequate amount of sleep. We know, we know… the doctor’s orders suggest around eight-to-10 hours of shut-eye per night, but life often has other plans. Unfortunately, for many of Us, that can lead to waking up with a zombie-like appearance due to dark under-eye circles. This is why we need a powerful eye cream to help us look refreshed even when we’re not feeling that way.

A miracle product which may do the trick is the Bright Eyes Dark Circle Concentrate Eye Cream by Goldfaden M.D. What makes this under-eye cream unique is its powerful blend of ingredients which have proven to be effective in brightening up the under eyes and helping to reduce those irksome fine lines. The ingredient list, including jojoba oil, squalene and rice bran extract, come together to give the eyes plenty of hydration — while also brightening, firming, depuffing and softening.

Get the Bright Eyes Dark Circle Concentrate Eye Cream for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

It should come as no surprise that many Amazon shoppers have taken to the review section to confirm that the eye cream does in fact save their tired eyes. A single mom of two, this Amazon shopper said they suffer from a lack of sleep like many of us do. They picked up this under-eye cream with high hopes it would help. In just a few weeks, they started seeing a “visible difference” in their dark circles, fine lines and puffiness. She gave it the “tired mama” stamp of approval, and what better endorsement is there?

Another shopper started to see a difference in just two weeks of using the product. “I noticed a huge improvement of the dark circles around my eyes, especially in the morning when I’m still tired.” they said. “And even if I use it mid-day, it instantly wakes up my eyes to look more refreshed and less sleepy.”

Those with sensitive skin will be happy to know that the cream will work for them as well. This Amazon shopper noted that the cream “completely eliminated” their tired eyes while being kind to their sensitive complexion.

If you’ve been looking for a product which will keep your eyes bright and refreshed no matter how tired you are, give this eye cream a try. At $52 on Amazon, it’s a bit on the pricier side, however one Amazon shopper noted that they expect the .5 oz bottle of the cream to last them “probably a whole year.” But for just $15, you can also give the eye cream a test with their smaller .14 oz sample size. Cheers to waking up our under eyes!

