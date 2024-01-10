Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The key to achieving luminous, glowing skin lies in a consistent morning and nighttime skincare routine. Beyond simply keeping it clean and refreshed, it’s crucial to maintain hydration throughout your complexion. Especially during the harsh winter months, wearing a moisturizer is essential to create a barrier against the elements — ensuring your skin stays plump and firm at all times.

Recently, I discovered Solawave’s Solabiome Nourishing Moisturizer, which promises to enhance dewy radiance while diminishing the appearance of fine lines. A happy shopper commented, “This is an excellent moisturizer that left my skin feeling very hydrated. The cream absorbs quickly, is non-irritating and unscented.” If this piques your interest, read on for more!

The brand Solawave may sound familiar, and that’s because they’re behind the cult-favorite facial wand which has made waves on TikTok and even found its way into mega-influencer Alix Earle‘s routine. But let’s talk about their latest drop, shall we? Filled with collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid in three weights renowned for skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction and moisture locking, this product also boasts a mushroom mycelium humectant.

This unique ingredient not only retains water, but also enhances oerall moisture retention. The standout feature, however, is the blend of prebiotics and probiotics within the facial cream, creating an ideal microbiome. Essentially, we all need good bacteria to establish a well-balanced baseline. In a 30-day clinical study of 50 women ages 18-65, over 90% agreed their skin felt softer, nourished and dewy after daily use. Impressive!

“This moisturizer is very hydrating! I am a grandmother and don’t want to look like one, so I am always looking for beauty & skincare products that will help increase the collagen that I am losing simply by getting older. I love that this moisturizer has triple hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides,” shared a delighted reviewer. They also praised the brand’s ethical practices, stating, “An added plus is that this face cream is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free and the company is located in the USA.”

To experience the results for yourself and potentially achieve a more youthful complexion, consider trying out this moisturizer firsthand!

