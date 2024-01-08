Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter wreaks havoc on our skin. It becomes pale, red and dull, and it obviously dries out — sometimes leading to rough patches and flakes. Plus, the drier our skin is, the more oil it could produce, which means more breakouts!

A rich moisturizer is great to have in the cold, but a heavily hydrating serum is a necessary extra. Adding too many products to your routine could quickly become overwhelming for your skin, but this sensitive skin-approved formula is going to be just right!

Get the Eau Thermale Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Concentrated Plumping Serum (originally $40) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

You saw that price right! This amazing serum is 50% off for a limited time — so let’s dive right in. This skincare must-have has a quick-absorbing, bouncy formula, is fragrance-free and may smooth, hydrate and visibly firm skin. It was tested on 57 participants and was found to deliver firmer, tighter skin in just 15 days!

The first key ingredient in this plumping serum is niacinamide, which comes in at an ultra-concentrated 6%. This popular vitamin and antioxidant may strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier, brighten dullness and even out your complexion!

Another powerhouse ingredient in this professional formula is 1.5% hyaluronic acid. It’s a multi-weight blend, meaning it can sink deep past the surface of skin to create a supple feeling from the inside out. Lastly is — as fans of the brand have come to expect — the iconic Avène Thermal Spring Water. It’s soothing, it’s softening, it’s calming. It’s heavenly!

You can use this serum morning and night. All you need is one to two drops! Apply to a cleansed face, and don’t forget the eye contour, neck and neckline for all-around results.

