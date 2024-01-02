Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone with over five decades in the industry, Helen Mirren has graced our screens time and time again. This means she’s also been professionally made up more times than we could possibly count. If anyone knows the top products in celebrity beauty professionals’ kits, we’re betting on her!

The Barbie narrator and 1923 actress recently revealed to Harper’s Bazaar UK which products she’s come to love enough that they’ve made their way into her own beauty bag — or what she likes to call her “swagger bag” — “because it gives me swagger.” Ready to see the standout?

Get the L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hair Spray (originally $15) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Alo Yoga Leggings Are 41% Off at Amazon Staying warm during the winter is the main objective when getting dressed! Although this is the case for most people, some of the clothing items we gravitate towards during the cold — i.e., leggings — are actually year-round closet staples! Jennifer Garner, the 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day star, knows a thing or […]

As an ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, we weren’t surprised to see the brand make a few appearances in Mirren’s collection. The first to pop up was an affordable hair spray!

“A real, old favorite,” she said, holding up the bottle. “Absolute necessary. Every hairdresser uses this. Elnett. And this is a nice little one, so I can travel with it. This is an oldie but goldie. You can tell from the picture of the woman on there — I don’t know if you can see it — it’s sort like it’s a 1960s picture. But this is a great product.”

You can grab a smaller size like Mirren’s or stick with a full-size product. There are also different variations for different scents, hold levels or even color-treated hair!

This Elnett hair spray is formulated to deliver soft-touch hair with “brilliant shine” and a strong hold that lasts all day. It claims to hold curls, control flyaways and resist humidity, all without that crunchy, sticky feeling. No flakes either!

We also love that this ultra-fine hair spray — which has over 6,600 reviews — is designed to brush out at the end of the day. We don’t always have the time or energy for a full hair wash when we get home, so you know we’ll be waiting until morning!

Looking for something else? Explore more from L’Oreal Paris here and explore more hair sprays here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Cardi B Once Said She Smelled Like Cake After Using This Viral Body Wash When it comes to bathtime, no two routines are the same. The main thing that connects Us all is the desire to get squeaky clean and smell good once the act is complete. Since we’re all different, smelling good can mean so many different things. Some of Us layer fruity body washes with matching perfumes […]