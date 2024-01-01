Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to bathtime, no two routines are the same. The main thing that connects Us all is the desire to get squeaky clean and smell good once the act is complete. Since we’re all different, smelling good can mean so many different things. Some of Us layer fruity body washes with matching perfumes for a tropical vibe. Others prefer light floral scents which transport you to a glamorous garden with one whiff.

For rap superstar Cardi B, it’s all about smelling as sweet as her favorite dessert. In May 2022, the Bronx emcee took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot of one of her go-to body washes. Cardi held a bottle of Native x Baked by Melissa Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake Body Wash and captioned the Story, “Just know I smell like cake,” with the cutest cake emoji.

Want to find out more about the deliciously scented body wash? Read on for the sudsy scoop!

Get the Native x Baked by Melissa Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake Body Wash for just $18 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Native x Baked by Melissa Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake Body Wash is an all-natural cleanser. Derived from coconut oil, this body wash hydrates and softens. Formulated without harmful sulfates and parabens, it’s safe for sensitive skin types. Best of all? It’s enriched with a sweet scent inspired by Baked by Melissa’s notorious cupcakes. Yum!

Having squeaking clean skin after a shower feels great, but not worrying about dryness makes this body wash even more of a hit with shoppers. “Super wonderful,” one verified Amazon reviewer began. “Smells great and doesn’t make my skin itch!” Another shopper chimed in, “It’s exactly what I expected it to be. It’s super moisturizing, lathers very well, a little goes a long way, and it smells amazing.” The same reviewer noted, “My skin feels so hydrated and soft after each use. Definitely a body care staple.”

Ready to smell as sweet as Cardi B after your next shower? Make sure you shop this cupcake-scented body wash from Native!

