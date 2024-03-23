Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Through life’s hectic schedules and routines, your skin can show signs of tiredness. Whether it’s through under-eye bags or wrinkles, if you don’t give your skin the extra pump of energy or rejuvenation it needs, it can show. Hence, you need a beauty routine filled with products — i.e. serums, eye patches and moisturizers — to target these ailments. Kyle Richards, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, knows how to have radiant-looking skin — and we found her favorite eye patches on Amazon!

These Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are so silky smooth and effective that you could forget you have them on — seriously! The luxurious patches use 24K gold and colloidal gold to give a radiant and youthful glow. Additionally, the goal of these patches is to reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet and puffiness.

To use them, grab the enclosed spatula and lift the gel patch — this ensures it stays clean. Then, apply the patches to clean, dry under-eye skin. Relax and leave them on for 10-15 and you’re done!

Regarding these functional under-eye patches, a satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed, “I use these almost every morning before work. I’ve had puffiness and dark circles under my eyes all my life, no matter how much sleep I get. I put these on before my drive to work, and my eyes look great by the time I arrive. Big difference in the before and after.”

One more reviewer noted, “Although a bit pricey, they are definitely worth it. When I wake up with puffy eyes, these cooling pads take the puff away and feel so good. I leave them one way longer than directed because they feel so nice and refreshing. I highly recommend it.”

So, if you want to revitalize your skin without adding too many steps to your beauty ritual, you should grab these Kyle Richards-approved 24k gold under-eye patches and let them do the work for you!

See it: Get the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 23, 2024, but may be subject to change.

