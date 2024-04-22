Add a Chic Western Touch to Your Outfit With These 10 Items

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’ve probably seen people traipsing around wearing cowboy boots and hats for the past couple of months. What gives? Well, western trends have been on the up and up for some time now, and if Cowboy Carter was any indication, we’re about to have a western summer. So, it’s time to saddle up!

If you’re wary about the trend (I know I was), there are plenty of ways to add a little cowboy-esque accent to your outfit without feeling like you’re in full western garb. Cute shirts, tasteful accessories and, of course, western boots will have you ready to tear down the rodeo . . . or wherever you plan on going. Keep reading to discover the chicest western touches to add to any outfit!

1. Not Your Average Blouse: If you want to get in on the western trend without the boots, this Wit & Wisdom blouse is definitely the way to go. The braided trim accents and soft billowing sleeves add a touch of character that will have you embracing the aesthetic in a subtle way.

2. Lasso! You don’t need to be a horse hand to handle ropes, at least not when you have this woven Ada belt. While I’m partial to the metallic silver, the tasseled accessory comes in seven hues to add a little western touch to any dress or pair of jeans.

3. Everyday Staple: A denim shirt might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of western styles, but it can easily match the theme with a quick front knot. Take my advice and get this affordable one from Walmart. Beyond the western aesthetic, it’s a good idea to have a trusty jean button-up on hand for chill days around the house.

4. Graphic T-Shirt: One of the simplest ways to get in on any trend is with a graphic T-shirt. This flirty “Giddy Up Cowgirl” pick from Golden Hour can easily be worn with jeans, shorts or maybe even a skirt for a fun daytime outfit.

5. Modern Yeehaw: There’s no denying that cowboy boots are the epitome of the western trend. You’ll find yourself reaching for this metallic pair long after the trend subsides due to its modern color — they make for the perfect statement piece!

6. Traditional Boot: If the statement boots aren’t speaking to you, go the more traditional route with these Free People New Frontier Western Booties. The authentic shape speaks to the western trend, while the fresh navy color brings the boots into the 21st century.

7. Sun Hat of the Summer: Instead of large, floppy sun hats, expect to see people donning classic cowboy hats. Get a quality design without spending an arm and a leg when you purchase this straw and leather one from Treasure & Bond!

8. Suede and Fringe: A match made in western heaven. Wear this BlankNYC jacket to music festivals or girls’ nights out and you’ll be the best dressed every time!

9. On Sale! For those who dare to be different and don full-on western garb (or at least, the current trend’s version of western), this denim dress is perfect. With puffed shoulders and and unique stitching, you’ll turn heads at any hoedown! Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it’s currently on sale!

10. There’s A Snake . . . not in your boot, but on your finger! This dainty golden snake ring ties in beautifully with the western theme, yet its versatile enough to go with any future trends too!