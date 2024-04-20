Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jessica Simpson has been hard at work behind the scenes. Not only has she been handling new music that’s on its way, but she just released an entire new line of clothes as part of her self-titled line’s spring collection. And let us be the first to say it: yee (and we cannot stress this enough) haw – in all the best ways. In fact, this affordable line, which you can get at Walmart, is giving some serious Beyoncé vibes, specifically in her Cowboy Carter era.

Described as “Cali-boho style with Texas charm,” this extensive set of new clothing and accessories goes up to 4X and includes just about everything you can think of, from breezy cami dresses to flared jeans and cropped denim jackets and turquoise jewelry that wouldn’t be out of touch in a real cowgirl’s collection. Jessica herself hails from Dallas, Texas, so it all makes total sense.

Best of all, all of these pieces, including a fun pair of sweetheart neckline overalls and whimsical swimsuits, are under $50. That means you can build an entire outfit with these clothes for a super affordable price. And if it’s looking like you fit in at a Beyoncé concert is the move when she starts sharing Cowboy Carter songs at live shows, you’ll want to snap these pieces up ASAP.

It’s never too early to start prepping your concert attire. And summer is right around the corner. It’s going to be a magical mystical Bey-inspired season with one of the hottest country albums of the year, and you’re going to want to be ready. Go fill up your cart now and shop ’til the cows come home!

