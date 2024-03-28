Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring calls for airy dresses and flowy separates that allow you to strut around feeling comfortable and unrestricted. From sleeveless designs to mini renditions, having the ultimate spring dress is essential. Now that Easter is only a few days away, you might give into panic — but don’t! We found the cutest midi dress that works for Easter and well beyond — and it’s just $30 at Walmart!

This Scoop halter midi dress is a cute, elevated alternative to add to your closet. If you’re looking for comfort and durability — look no further! This option uses a 97% cotton and 3% spandex material composition for a stretchy but breathable alternative. Also, it has a chic halter neckline that feels ‘70s-inspired — and even offers a neat belt to tie it all together!

Get the Scoop Women’s Belted Halter Midi Dress for $30 at Walmart!

To style this frock, you can coordinate it with a pair of sleek pointed pumps and a small handbag for a trendy, edgy aesthetic. Alternatively, you can rock it with sandals and a cardigan for a refined but toned-down vibe. Further, this option comes in three colors — we love the black and white stripe and Kiwi colada variations — and has an XS to XXL size range.

While dishing and gushing about this easy dress, one Walmart reviewer said, “Whoever designed this dress deserves a gold star! It’s gorgeous and looks so classy! I have the striped one and just ordered the black one! Thank you!”

Another reviewer noted, “This dress is high quality. It reminds me of a dress made by RL. It’s a very classic and chic dress to wear for brunch on a spring or summer afternoon.”

Finally, spring is here! If you’re looking for a flouncy new frock to wear to your upcoming warm-weather events, this halter midi may be the sartorial gem you’ve been craving!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Scoop here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!