Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love flats and sandals! Whether we’re just trying to run errands or have an event to attend, they’re an easy, effortless shoe silhouette you can wear while doing practically anything. Now that spring is here, it’s time to find all your new warm-weather essentials! Are you looking for a new airy footwear option? We found a cute, affordable pair of slide sandals that’ll become your spring go-to — and they’re 26% off now at Amazon!

Related: 17 Luxe-Looking Sandals for $50 and Under The start of summer is officially three days away, and it’s time to reorganize your closet. Whether it’s flouncy blouses or frilly skirts, now is the time to prepare! Sandals are a necessity during spring and summer — but sometimes, finding a chic option can be a little pricey. But don’t worry, that’s why you […]

The Cole Haan Women’s Flynn Logo Slide Sandal Flat is a bold yet comfy sandal option that’ll keep our feet feeling comfy and cool all spring and summer. They feature a leather upper and an EVA sole for durability and comfort. Also, these shoes have the brand’s logo placed on the upper for instant brand recognition.

Get the Cole Haan Women’s Flynn Logo Slide Sandal Flat for $66 (was $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these slide sandals, you could pair them with an easy T-shirt and jeans for a casual, relaxed ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy blouse, frilly skirt and a cardigan for an elevated look! Further, these sandals come in six colors and have a 5 to 11 size range!

While reviewing and discussing these sandals, a satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed, “These shoes were a great, more affordable option to Tory Burch Miller sandals I usually buy. They took a couple of times to wear them in, but they fit great and are super comfortable. I walked all around in them on vacation!”

One more Amazon reviewer said, “They’re definitely worth it! The cutest, most stylish and most comfortable sandals ever.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of slide sandals to do it all in this spring and summer, this Cole Haan rendition could do the trick!

See it: Get the Cole Haan Women’s Flynn Logo Slide Sandal Flat for $66 (was $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Cole Haan here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!