Dry skin can be a bummer, especially when it’s on our bum! Swimsuit season is upon Us, so we’re trying to keep the junk in our trunk as juicy as possible. More glazed donut, less crumb cake — you know the vibes. But how does one achieve such a sultry look? Well, thanks to Bethenny Frankel, we finally have an answer!

The former Real Housewife-turned-beauty guru took to Instagram the other week to sing the praises of a moisturizing booty mask! “This one is amazing! INC.redible Donut Shaped Sheet Bum Masks,” Frankel said. “We are going to test the tush. You have to have a clean tush, which is, by the way, convenient in life and in matters of the butt mask. Maybe my tush will be as soft as a donut soon.”

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and cocoa butter, this donut-shaped sheet mask will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth! Keep scrolling to learn more about this celeb-approved beauty for your booty!

Get the INC.redible Donut Touch This Bum Masks for just $3 at Walmart!

The INC.redible Donut Touch This Bum Masks give your butt cheeks some well-deserved TLC. And with summer right around the corner, now is the perfect opportunity to focus on plumping up your best asset! Simply apply the sheet mask over your bum and then remove after 20 to 30 minutes.

Frankel also added, “What a cute gift! You could use these for multiple uses because good masks have good juice in there.” The donut design looks yummy enough to eat!

Whether you want your booty to be in tip-top shape for swimsuit season or for some late-night fun with your lover, these INC.redible sheet masks are truly incredible! Plus, you can’t beat the affordable price. They say you can’t have your cake and eat it too, but you can have your donuts and enjoy these donut bum masks too!

Frankel has been our go-to source for beauty recommendations lately, so we trust her seal of approval. Try these moisturizing masks today!

