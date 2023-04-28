10 Best Beauty Deals of the Weekend — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote my queen Taylor Swift, “Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?” Our answer: buying beauty staples on sale! We’re gearing up for the start of summer by scoring the best deals of the weekend so our skin can glow in the sunshine.

We scoured the internet for the ultimate skincare steals and makeup markdowns! Here are our top 10 picks, from eye masks to eyebrow pencils. As *NYSYNC said, “It’s gonna be May” (well, that’s the viral meme at least) — so it’s time to prep our complexion for brighter days ahead!

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

We can’t live without our jade roller and gua sha! These facial massaging tools reduce muscle tension and facial puffiness, helping to firm skin and shape our jawline.

Was $20 On Sale: $8 You Save 60% See It!

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body

The no. 1 bestseller in body mud on Amazon, this Dead Sea mud mask cleanses and exfoliates the skin. Formulated with mineral mud from the Dead Sea, along with aloe vera, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this gentle mask removes dead skin cells to purify and remove clogged pores.

Was $25 On Sale: $15 You Save 40% See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful, Flawless Looking Skin Kit

I’m obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation and award-winning smoothing powder! This dynamic duo will make your complexion look radiant, hydrated and blurred like a filter.

Was $97 On Sale: $78 You Save 20% See It!

Baimei Ice Roller for Face and Gua Sha

Tired of waking up with swollen skin? This ice roller will depuff your face, while the gua sha contours your facial features. So soothing and satisfying!

Was $16 On Sale: $7 You Save 56% See It!

Mizon Under Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks with 24K Gold

Go for the gold with these gold eye masks! Infused with collagen, these hydrogel patches deliver a burst of hydration to the skin, diminishing dark circles and brightening your under-eyes.

Was $25 On Sale: $12 You Save 52% See It!

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush

Good hair days ahead! Get those naughty knots out with this top-rated detangling hairbrush. Great for kids or adults, this brush won’t hurt like others on the market.

Was $20 On Sale: $8 You Save 60% See It!

Dove Whipped Lavender and Coconut Milk Body Cream

Sensitive skin-approved! This calming body cream from Dove will nourish and moisturize your skin, leaving your body smooth to the touch. Made with relaxing lavender and coconut milk, this whipped cream feels luxuriously soft.

Was $9 On Sale: $7 You Save 22% See It!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil

This has been my go-to brow pencil for years! The dual-sided pencil contains a spoolie to brush out your brows before adding in color.

Was $25 On Sale: $21 You Save 16% See It!

Supergoop! SPF 30 Play Acai Lip Balm

Supergoop! is one of our favorite sunscreen brands (Glowscreen is a game-changer!). Now you can keep your lips protected from harsh UV rays with this SPF 30 acai lip balm.

Was $12 On Sale: $10 You Save 17% See It!

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops

Just dew it! A combination of a gel and serum, these Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops leaves your skin dewy and hydrated without added heaviness. Score!

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See It!

