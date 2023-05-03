This $15 Coffee Scrub Mask Will Ready Your Skin for Tinted Moisturizer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having trouble switching your skin to spring and summer mode? We get it! We wish it were as easy as pressing a button or snapping our fingers, but we have to be realistic. We need to slough away those dry flakes, brighten up that dull complexion and simply wake up our skin!

When the weather is warm, we like to wear tinted moisturizers instead of heavy foundations and let our skin’s natural glow shine through. To get that glow going, however, we need a premium product that can make it happen. What better way to wake our skin up than with some coffee?

Get the Tonymoly I’m Coffee Gel to Cream Smoothing Scrub Mask for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This skincare essential launched in late February 2023 — just in time for when we need it most. The coolest part? It’s a hybrid! It starts out as a scrub and then turns to a creamy mask, even turning lighter in color as you massage it into clean, towel-dried skin. What we love even more is that it has a warming effect, making the experience of using it that much more enjoyable. The delicious coffee scent certainly doesn’t hurt either. It’s as delectable as your favorite morning latte!

This gel-to-cream mask is made with real coffee bean powder to buff away dead skin cells, leaving your face smooth and soft. There’s also cocoa extract to add anti-aging antioxidants and a caffeinated kick. Just as caffeine wakes you up in the morning, caffeine in your skincare can help make your complexion vibrant, as it improves circulation!

This gel-to-cream scrub mask earns extra points with Us by also including oat extract in the formula, a soothing, hydrating ingredient. While many scrubs strip the skin of moisture, leaving it red and irritated, the oat extract helps keep your natural moisture barrier intact!

After massaging this mask into skin, leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse to reveal decongested pores and a brighter, more even complexion. Then follow up with the rest of your routine!

