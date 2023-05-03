Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re still buzzing with excitement over this year’s Met Gala. The star-studded 2023 event took place on May 1, this year’s theme honoring the iconic Karl Lagerfeld. We were mesmerized by the vintage and couture fashion, and the hair and makeup were obviously stunning!

Sadly, we can’t nab the priceless gowns for ourselves, but what we can do is use the same beauty products as seen on our favorite celebs on the red carpet. Can’t get enough of Rachel Brosnahan’s hair? Same! It’s why we’re adding this hair thickener to our Amazon cart stat!

Get the Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Brosnahan made a serious statement in a partially sheer black dress by Sergio Hudson, rocking integrated fingerless gloves as an homage to Lagerfeld. But let’s talk about those locks! Celebrity hair artist Owen Gould posted an Instagram Story in which he was spraying Brosnahan’s damp hair with the Better Not Younger Lift Me Up spray. He created an extremely sleek up-do, slicking back the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress’ hair into a clean, carefully-crafted bun before adding on a straight blunt ponytail piece!

This award-winning hair spray was created to lift, thicken and nourish hair, wrapping around strands and targeting the scalp and follicles for results that start at the source. You should see both an instant boost in volume and livelier hair over time!

This spray has been found to create the appearance of 1.75x more hair, which is major. It does this with weightless volume as well, and without stripping hair and drying it out. In fact, it contains amazing ingredients like ceramide, biotin, niacinamide and wintergreen essential oil for moisture, shine and fullness!

To use this Lift Me Up spray, simply mist on wet or damp hair at the roots. You don’t need much! Comb through to the tip for even distribution, then style. You can even reapply the next day to dry or damp hair for a refresh without the buildup. This means you can totally go longer between washes. Yes!

