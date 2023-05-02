Skin Emergency? This Breakout Box Tackles Blackheads and Blemishes Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like waking up and seeing a new pimple popping up on your face. Nothing like it — as in, nothing can compare to that awful feeling! Our mood turns especially sour if we have to see people that day or, worse, if we have a big event coming up. And don’t even get Us started on our blackheads!

We’ve tried some “quick fixes” in the past, but many don’t work — or if they do, they only target one type of concern. We need a different product for an inflamed blemish than we do for a whitehead than we do for blackheads. We need something we can turn to for any type of skin emergency — and this Breakout Box is it!

Get the Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This handy kit — which comes in a totally cute box — should quickly have you well on your way to clear, happy skin. Want to banish acne, de-clog skin and heal blemishes in a matter of hours? Duh!

First in this kit, you’ll find 24 blemish-shrinking dots. These are made with salicylic acid and tea tree oil, making them fantastic choices for reducing inflammation and redness in angry pimples that haven’t reached their whitehead form yet. If you do have whiteheads, however, don’t fret! This kit also comes with 24 whitehead-absorbing hydrocolloid dots! These are designed to absorb gunk from pimples so they flatten and heal faster, while also protecting them from bacteria!

Get the Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Last in this kit, you’ll find three detoxifying charcoal nose strips. It’s only three because nose strips shouldn’t be used too often — and you hopefully won’t need another for quite a while anyway. These nose strips are designed to clear up clogged pores, sending blackheads straight to the bin!

To use either of the dots, apply to clean, dry skin and wear overnight — or for at least six to eight hours. For the nose strip, wear it 10 to 15 minutes before disposing. Easy! Want to make sure you never run out? You can always set up a subscription for this box (and save $2 with every order)!

Get the Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Patchology here and explore other skincare treatments here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!