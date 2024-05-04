Your account
Sealy! Mercury Row! 8 Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Way Day Sale

By
Way Day sale
Wayfair

The fresh air of spring has Us feeling the need to redecorate our dwellings! Whether you need to refresh your home or just want to buy a new piece, we have some news for you! Wayfair’s famous Way Day is upon Us, and from May 4-6, you can catch a deal on all your furniture needs. 

From decadent chairs to multipurpose media consoles, Way Day has something for every taste and aesthetic — seriously! We rounded up eight deals to shop during Wayfair’s Way Day sale that you should add to your cart expeditiously — read on to see our picks!

 

AllModern Geo Upholstered Armchair

AllModern Geo Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair

We love this AllModern Geo Upholstered Armchair because it’ll elevate any room (and you can snag it for a steal) — was $1,050, now just $264!

See it!

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

This Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa is convenient because it functions as a sofa and can be transformed into a bed if need be — was $880, now just $286!

See it!

Wade Logan Annice 48” Single Bathroom Vanity with Cultured Marble Top

Wade Logan Annice 48'' Single Bathroom Vanity with Cultured Marble Top
Wayfair

If you prefer marble-finished in your home, you’ll love this Wade Logan Annice 48” Single Bathroom Vanity with Cultured Marble Top because of its thick marble and wood composition — was $3,164, now just $1,350!

See it!

Wayfair Sleep 14″ Plush Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 14" Plush Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

This Wayfair Sleep 14″ Plush Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress is a price-conscious option that will help you get the best slumber of your life — was $819, now just $334!

See it!

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair

We love the convenience of a mattress in a box and this Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box has memory foam for a truly luxe, soft feel — was $1,199, now just $370!

See it!

Kehaulani 65″ Media Console TV Stands with Electric Fireplace

Kehaulani 65" Media Console TV Stands with Electric Fireplace
Wayfair

If you want a to make a new strong statement, add this Kehaulani 65″ Media Console TV Stands with Electric Fireplace to your living room decor — was $500, now just $310!

See it!

Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table

Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table
Wayfair

This Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table is sleek thanks to its glass plating and shiny gold accents — was $99, now just $73!

See it!

Lark Manor Anaberta 5 – Piece Dining Set

Lark Manor Anaberta 5 - Piece Dining Set
Wayfair

Now that it’s starting to heat up, chances are that you’ll start being more social and throwing dinner parties. This Lark Manor Anaberta 5 – Piece Dining Set is sophisticated and elegant enough for any type of event — was $600, now just $440!

See it!

