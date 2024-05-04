Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The fresh air of spring has Us feeling the need to redecorate our dwellings! Whether you need to refresh your home or just want to buy a new piece, we have some news for you! Wayfair’s famous Way Day is upon Us, and from May 4-6, you can catch a deal on all your furniture needs.
From decadent chairs to multipurpose media consoles, Way Day has something for every taste and aesthetic — seriously! We rounded up eight deals to shop during Wayfair’s Way Day sale that you should add to your cart expeditiously — read on to see our picks!
AllModern Geo Upholstered Armchair
We love this AllModern Geo Upholstered Armchair because it’ll elevate any room (and you can snag it for a steal) — was $1,050, now just $264!
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
This Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa is convenient because it functions as a sofa and can be transformed into a bed if need be — was $880, now just $286!
Wade Logan Annice 48” Single Bathroom Vanity with Cultured Marble Top
If you prefer marble-finished in your home, you’ll love this Wade Logan Annice 48” Single Bathroom Vanity with Cultured Marble Top because of its thick marble and wood composition — was $3,164, now just $1,350!
Wayfair Sleep 14″ Plush Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress
This Wayfair Sleep 14″ Plush Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress is a price-conscious option that will help you get the best slumber of your life — was $819, now just $334!
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
We love the convenience of a mattress in a box and this Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box has memory foam for a truly luxe, soft feel — was $1,199, now just $370!
Kehaulani 65″ Media Console TV Stands with Electric Fireplace
If you want a to make a new strong statement, add this Kehaulani 65″ Media Console TV Stands with Electric Fireplace to your living room decor — was $500, now just $310!
Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table
This Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table is sleek thanks to its glass plating and shiny gold accents — was $99, now just $73!
Lark Manor Anaberta 5 – Piece Dining Set
Now that it’s starting to heat up, chances are that you’ll start being more social and throwing dinner parties. This Lark Manor Anaberta 5 – Piece Dining Set is sophisticated and elegant enough for any type of event — was $600, now just $440!