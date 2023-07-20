Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out in style for a date night in New York City.

The couple arrived at L’artusi — an Italian restaurant ​— on Wednesday, July 19, in looks that had Us swooning. For their romantic meal, Hailey wore a satin mini dress that featured a floral design, a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical neckline. The frock was finished with a cutout at her chest. She paired the number with strappy ivory heels, emerald ​sunglasses and dainty gold jewelry. For glam, she donned a dewy face, glossy lips and her hair was parted down the side and worn down.

Justin, for his part, rocked baggy blue jeans, orange Vans sneakers, a white tank top and an oversized olive-green zip-up. He completed his ensemble with a red and white checkered baseball hat.

Prior to dressing up for dinner, the lovebirds were spotted having a casual breakfast in Tribeca.

Hailey looked effortless in a white crop top, low-rise jean shorts, a black belt and matching loafers. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a delicate watch, a black leather bag, brown shades and her stunning wedding ring.

Justin, meanwhile, opted for a colorful outfit that included purple sweat shorts, a white T-shirt and a bright orange Summerland trucker hat.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent months that the Biebers made the streets their own personal runway. In May, for Hailey’s Rhode launch in the U.K., she commanded attention in a strapless N°21 sequined dress. She paired the piece with silver jewelry and gray heels.

Justin supported his wife in a stylish leather jacket, Nike baseball hat and T-shirt. He took to Instagram that night and shared photos of the two kissing with the caption, “Proud of you 🥹 rhode launching in UK.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, after dating for nearly two years. The following September, they celebrated their nuptials with a formal wedding ceremony in South Carolina. Hailey looked radiant in a lacey gown designed by Virgil Abloh. The mermaid style dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, fabulous train and delicate veil that cascaded behind her. The head piece was finished with embroidery spelling out “Till Death Do Us Part.”

Since saying, “I do,” the couple has been candid about marriage — and more recently starting a family. In May, Hailey opened up about her fears of raising children in the spotlight. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times.