Hailey Bieber is really proud of her makeup skills.

“For sure the best I’ve done my own makeup in my life,” Bieber, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 17. In the snap, Bieber showed off her glam, which featured a dewy base, sharp — but blended — contour, highlighted cheeks, gelled brows, warm eyeshadow shades, mascara and glossy lips.

Bieber later gave fans a step-by-step breakdown on how she created the “latte” look on TikTok. First, she poured her Rhode Glazing Milk onto her hands and massaged it into her face to prep her skin.

Once the product was fully absorbed, she kicked off her makeup by blending in a soft contour on her cheek bone, below her hairline and under her jaw. Next, she used concealer to add more dimension to her face. Bieber strategically applied the liquid in an upward motion from the corners of her mouth and eyes to help create a lifted appearance.

After mixing a foundation with her Peptide Glazing serum, she used a fluffy brush to pat the product into her skin. She then reapplied her contour for a defined look and used a Tom Ford palette to create a warm and shimmery eyeshadow look. Bieber finished the look by applying an eyebrow gel, mascara and lip gloss.

Bieber teamed her warm glam with a strapless gold dress, including multiple cutouts that showed her abs and a cinched top. She accessorized with oversized gold earrings, a straw shoulder bag, light pink nails and her hair slicked back in a bun.

@haileybieber Latte Makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but let’s make it head to toe ✨ @rhode skin ♬ Beat – beaty

Friends and fans gushed over Bieber’s beat in her comments section. Kylie Jenner called her “gorgeous,” and a fan commented, “she’s so effortlessly beautiful I’m crying.” Another follower added, “Hailey’s beauty is out of this world.”

Bieber not only shows her followers how she gets ready, but also demonstrates how she takes off the day.

In May, she shared nighttime routine. She started by applying a makeup remover to her face, which instantly dissolved her cosmetics. After staring at her reflection, acknowledging how wild she looked with mascara smeared across her eyes and forehead, she used the Rhode Glazing Milk to hydrate her skin before bed. She added even more Rhode products to her face before happily dancing at the end of the video.